Naomi Osaka Receives Lavish Praise for Creating Iconic Cincinnati Open Moment

Aug 30, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts to a point against Danielle Collins of the United States on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka is no stranger to creating headlines. But this time, she’s done it in a way that’s got everyone talking and for all the right reasons.

Over the weekend at the Cincinnati Open 2024, Osaka attracted a packed crowd for her qualifying match. This is something almost unheard of in a WTA 1000 event, let alone for a qualifier.

But when you’re Naomi Osaka, star power knows no bounds, especially in the United States. She even reposted a story on Instagram, talking about how she felt honoured and privileged to have so many people supporting her.



Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, faced off against Anna Blinkova in what turned out to be an electric match. The stands were filled with fans eager to see the former World No. 1 back in action. And she didn’t disappoint.

She clinched the victory in 3 sets, moving one step closer to making it into the main draw. Next up, Osaka will be playing against American Ashlyn Krueger as she looks to advance to the round of 32.

Despite being away from the tour for a long period due to her maternity leave. Osaka’s performance was a reminder to everyone why she remains one of the most formidable players on the WTA tour.

The crowd’s energy was high, every point won by Osaka greeted with applause. It was clear that fans were thrilled to see her back.

She fed off that energy to deliver a performance that left no doubt about her intentions for this tournament.

Osaka’s Qualifying Journey

It’s rare to see a player of Osaka’s caliber in the qualifying rounds, but circumstances forced her into this position. After taking time off in 2023 for maternity leave, Osaka found herself ranked outside the Top 800.

After the blunder with United Airlines, things looked rough for Osaka. However everything was cleared out with the airlines and she showed up in time for the masters.

Her ranking has since improved, but at No. 95, she still needed a wild card just to get into the qualifying rounds at Cincinnati.

This weekend marked the first time in six years that Osaka had to play in a qualifier, but she’s taken it in stride. Using it as an opportunity to find her rhythm ahead of the US Open.

“I, unfortunately, have always suffered from, like, perfectionism and I doubt myself a lot, but I think going through this process and having really tough losses that I’ve learned a lot about myself and I learned that I really love this game and am willing to do whatever it takes to get to where I feel like I deserve to be”. she said in an interview with Tennis Channel.

As Osaka continues her comeback journey, the Cincinnati Open is proving to be an essential part of her preparation. Her performance so far has shown that despite the challenges she faced, she remains a force to be reckoned with on the hard courts.