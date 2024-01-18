Emma Navarro Net Worth: 22-Year-Old American Begins Rising From the Shadow of Billionaire & Tennis Investor Father Ben Navarro

American tennis fans’ hopes lay mainly with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, but Emma Navarro has emerged as a new name on the block. Like Pegula, she is also an heir to a billion-dollar fortune despite currently having a modest net worth of her own.

Navarro is making big strides, recently lifting the 2024 Hobart International title. She achieved a career-high rank of World No.26. After her 2024 Australian Open campaign got off to a winning start, fans were curious about the new potential American star. As it turns out, she hails from a family with quite a sporting heritage. Her grandfather, Frank, was an NCAA football coach whereas her father Benjamin is a billionaire businessman with many tennis investments.

Ben Navarro operates his sports business initiatives through his corporation, Beemok Sports. Since September 2018, he has owned the Charleston Open, a WTA 500 tournament. In 2022, he purchased the rights to the Cincinnati Open. He also owns the Live To Play Tennis Club in South Carolina, where many USTA and ITF competitions have been held.

Ben, who was among the bidders for NFL side Charleston Panthers, built his wealth from Sherman Financial Group, an investment services company he founded in 1998. This company also owns the Credit One Bank and the Beemok Hospitality Collection. His immense business success means he has a net worth of approximately $3 billion, as per sources like the NY Post. The Navarros live in an 18th-century mansion on Broad Street in Charleston, which they reportedly purchased for $3 million.

Emma Navarro, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of $1 million, as per media reports. This number will skyrocket when she inherits her father’s billion-dollar empire, along with her three siblings. She has earned $813,795 in prize money so far in her nascent career. Apart from Fila and Yonex, she is understandably sponsored by Credit One Bank.

Emma Navarro Australian Open 2024 journey and upcoming match prediction

Emma Navarro equalled her best Grand Slam result by making it to the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. Previously, she had reached the second round in the 2023 French Open, her best finish in a Majors so far. She beat Wang Xiyu in three sets in the opening round.

Now, Navarro will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Round 2. The latter is World No.66, placed 40 places below the American. Navarro will fancy her chances of defeating the Italian and moving into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Cocciaretto faced a qualifier in the first round and was 0-1 for the year before the Australian Open.

Navarro, meanwhile, won her first WTA title in Hobart and also made it to the semi-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland. She has now won nine matches in 2024, losing only one. While a win is on the cards, Cocciaretto will not go down easy. The SportsRush predicts Emma Navarro to win in three sets.

The 22-year-olds square off on Thursday, January 18, not before 2:15 p.m. local time (10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, ET). ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA. The weather is predicted to be very windy with some rain anticipated, as temperatures will hover around the 18°C mark.