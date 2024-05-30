Nick Kyrgios Defends Jannik Sinner From Big Influencer Criticism on X Despite Italian’s Relationship With X, Anna Kalinskaya

Amid the Jannik Sinner mania that has gripped the tennis world, it is rare to find any information unflattering to him. Yet, an X user managed to secure a statistic that shows Sinner has a lower forehand speed on average than Aryna Sabalenka based on their Round 1 matches. While factually that might be true, it does overlook various other factors, as Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pointed out.

Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan used an Infosys-powered stat to credit them while bringing up this point. Fachan tweeted the following –

“Average forehand speed, Roland-Garros R1: Jannik Sinner – 122 km/h Aryna Sabalenka – 125 km/h.”

Under the comments, Nick Kyrgios gave a befitting reply.

“Literally means zero. Shot placement, court position, men hit more spin, more variety. Although Sabelenka is a very powerful player.”

Kyrgios was respectful towards Sabalenka, but he did not abide by the stat. He explained the intricacies of tennis and how several factors should also be considered. Things like shot placements, court positions, etc aren’t covered under such stats.

Moreover, the games for men and women are very different, as the men rely more on spin to earn points whereas women have an edge with speed.

While Kyrgios’ comment was logical and not at all dismissive towards Sabalenka, it was also meant as a cushion of support for Sinner. This creates an interesting equation since Jannik Sinner is currently dating Nick Kyrgios’s ex-girlfriend. So there seems to be no bad blood between the two men’s players.

Jannik Sinner Is Dating Anna Kalinskaya, Nick Kyrgios’ Girlfriend

Jannik Sinner, who is always secretive about his private life, has recently opened up about dating fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Although he chose to not reveal much about it, he expressed that they are very happy.

Sinner told in a press conference recently (reported by Vogue), “You know, I don’t like to talk much about my private life. Yes, I’m with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won’t say more.”

Anna Kalinskaya was famous for dating Nick Kyrgios before. The duo were spotted at NBA games and other places around New York during their relationship. The relationship didn’t end well and Kalinskaya notably once told a fan to not ask her any questions about him. She also once shared in her Instagram story that Kyrgios was a ‘bad person’.

Fast forward to 2024, Kalinskaya seems in a good place in her private life. Both Sinner and her have been supporting each other at the French Open during their respective matches. Nick Kyrgios too is at peace with his personal life, having buried the demons of the past. He is currently happy in a relationship with Costeen Hatzi.