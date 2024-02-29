5 Girlfriends Nick Kyrgios Has Had Over The Years Ft. Anna Kalinskaya

Despite never winning a Grand Slam, Nick Kyrgios draws attention to himself thanks to his rebellious behavior. The Aussie star has proven to be one of the most threatening players on Tour, but at the same time, is known for being problematic. Due to his fiery personality, fans are often attracted to Kyrgios.

Apart from following his on-court movements, supporters of the former World No.13 are also interested in his life off the court. Hence, in this article, we’ll take a look at the 28-year-old’s dating history.

Costeen Hatzi is the current Nick Kyrgios girlfriend (2021-Present)

Back in December 2021, Nick Kyrgios revealed his relationship with Costeen Hatzi to the public. The two met at Hatzi’s home décor business, where the tennis star was present to purchase a mirror. Despite admitting that it’s hard having “a lot of eyes” on his relationship with the Sydney-based social media influencer, Kyrgios has often explained how the power couple makes things work. Recently, the Australian couple was in the news after being rumored to have been engaged.

Chiara Passari (2020-2021)

Before Hatzi, Nick Kyrgios was in a relationship with Chiara Passari. Kyrgios and Passari were in a turbulent and toxic relationship for a year. In February of 2021, the duo decided to split up and several rumors suggest that the tennis star indulging in infidelity was the reason behind the same. Things took a massive turn once Passari accused the Aussie of assaulting her. In 2023, the Canberra native pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Anna Kalinskaya also dated Nick Kyrgios for a year (2020)

Back in 2020, Nick Kyrgios and Anna Kalinskaya were in a relationship. However, they broke up the same year. Unfortunately, things didn’t end on a good note for the two tennis athletes. Following their breakup, the WTA star took to social media and called out the “Bad Boy” for hurting her.

“You are not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person. We broke up. We aren’t friends. I understand you are his friends and it’s cool but I am not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please,” Kalinskaya said in the Instagram Live session.

Beatrice Bouchard (2019)

Back in 2019, Nick Kyrgios was rumored to be in a relationship with his former mixed doubles partner Eugenie Bouchard. But in reality, he was dating Eugenie’s twin sister Beatrice.

Ajla Tomljanović (2015-2017)

Nick Kyrgios began dating WTA star Ajla Tomljanović in 2015. Despite having a rocky relationship, the two were often seen spending time and supporting each other. However, in 2017, the tennis power couple split up after Kyrgios was seen with two women in a nightclub in London. Not only did Tomljanović unfollow Nick, but the Canadian-born Aussie also deactivated her own Instagram account.