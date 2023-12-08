“You Are Shameless!”: Fans Blast Nick Kyrgios for Joining Controversial OnlyFans Platform

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts to a point against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during round one of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Nick Kyrgios always manages to find himself in controversies. The Australian is never afraid to share his opinions but has often gotten into trouble because of it. Now, the Aussie superstar has announced he has set up an OnlyFans account to interact better with his fans. This account will be free for all fans to access.

Advertisement

OnlyFans is a subscription website, where people can pay content creators to see their pictures and videos. Kyrgios’ announcement has divided opinions on social media, with a large section of fans unhappy with the Australian. However, Kyrgios has admitted the decision to join OnlyFans was a no-brainer as he was excited to join the ‘revolutionary’ website.

“They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field. We have to show up online too. I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see.”

Advertisement

Although Kyrgios felt joining OnlyFans was a no-brainer, most tennis fans on social media have a different opinion. Many fans felt that the Australian was shameless for joining OnlyFans, while others were shocked at such an unexpected announcement. This is largely due to OnlyFans supposedly being a platform promoting more of pornography than other kinds of content or videos.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1732765875160137749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FrancoisTrentJr/status/1732766155138380249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrTop5/status/1732766381802705392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FarHookDaGoat/status/1732952611060322585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Fizzlepunt/status/1732812407435677758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/esilacSynohtnA/status/1732885262160843119?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SadistHussain/status/1732766999938273754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/masonyo25/status/1732766395169927290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dessy13640393/status/1732766376568213623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/locdecreek/status/1732798205958472122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/carloscaride10/status/1732870599079276875?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nick Kyrgios aiming for a comeback in 2024

Nick Kyrgios has been sidelined due to an injury since early 2023. The Australian played just one professional match throughout the year as he continues to try and recover from his injury setback. However, Kyrgios could return in the first half of 2024. The Australian recently admitted during the ATP Finals show that he is recovering well from the injury and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

During the Mike Tyson Podcast, Kyrgios admitted that he was working hard for a comeback. The Australian believes that he is on the cusp of achieving something big, after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2022.

“I’m striving to make a swift return to competitive tennis because I miss the sport. Last year, I came incredibly close to clinching the Wimbledon title. I feel I’m on the cusp of attaining something significant.”

Nick Kyrgios will not participate at the Australian Open 2024 but fans will look forward to see their favorite tennis star back on the court soon.