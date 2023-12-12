“Follow Up Explanation for People That Can’t Read”: Taylor Fritz Clarifies Stance on Separate Elite Tour “Like the PGA” After Facing Backlash

Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Taylor Fritz of the United States wins a game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz got into huge trouble due to his recent comments about a breakaway, premium elite competition for top players. The American supported the ‘PGA-like’ idea of having a different Tour for top players consisting of Grand Slams, Masters 1000 and ATP Finals. However, Fritz was angered at the fact that he had to clarify himself on social media due to the backlash he faced.

Advertisement

The American has cleared his stance regarding the same on social media. Fritz mentioned that by top players, he meant the top 100 players on the ATP Tour and not just the top 20. The 26-year-old further said that ATP 250 tournaments are crucial for player rankings.

There is a top-125 in PGA Tour and by the end of the year, those who qualify are promoted while others are demoted. However, Fritz also admitted that he believes this will never happen in tennis and he was just answering a hypothetical question.

Advertisement

“Always need a follow up explanation for the people that can’t read… when I say separate or premium tour I am NOT saying only top players, as I said in the quote the “main top tour” should be made up of the top 100-120 players kind of like how top 125 in PGA get a tour card and at the end of the year some people go down and some people come up into main tour. Now I don’t think it will ever happen.”

Although Fritz did his best to explain his point of view, the tennis community still has different opinions regarding the American’s statement. Fritz has a good 2023 season as he made a name for himself as the next American star. However, these controversial statements will be an unwanted distraction for the 26-year-old. The American will be looking forward to challenge for big titles again in 2024 as he aims to go one step further and reach the Grand Slam finals.

Taylor Fritz divides opinion among tennis fans on social media

Fans on social media had mixed feelings about Fritz’s comments about a new Tour. While some fans admitted that this will be better from an enthusiast’s perspective, others argued that lower-ranked players will struggle because of this rule. Meanwhile, others felt that ATP 250 and Challenger events will have lower attendance due to this new Tour.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1732465234198360397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Taylor_Fritz97/status/1734321674131267721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jxxxxx024/status/1734333792662254000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chelomaya/status/1734323710989885608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0try/status/1734352023041061338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Fla_Sinn/status/1734323163964563960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ringsau/status/1734340191098445898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrTennisologist/status/1734375199007527146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Avi24561464/status/1734334157050745152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tennis_poetry/status/1734355884183032097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kathy_c62/status/1734501645030179270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw