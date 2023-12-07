“Vaccines & All Not Being Able to Play…”: Former World No.1 & Novak Djokovic Critic Believes Missing Australian Open Helped Serbian

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning the second set against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, the former doubles World No.1 claimed that missing Grand Slams due to his anti-vaccination stand helped Novak Djokovic. She said the pandemic was not beneficial for him but missing the events allowed the Serb to rest. The Australian believes that it helped him increase his career longevity.

Advertisement

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, Djokovic missed three Grand Slams and multiple ATP Masters. The 2020 Wimbledon Championships were not held because of global lockdowns. After an incredible 2021 season, he was barred from the 2022 Australian Open and US Open for refusing to get the vaccine. He could have won at least two, if not all three, of these events.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, the four-time doubles Majors winner discussed Casper Ruud’s 2022 off-season exhibition games. She disapproved of the Norwegian playing friendlies in the off-season, only to miss the start of the 2023 ATP Tour. Stubbs, a staunch Djokovic critic, said the World No.1 has dominated tennis in recent times because of great schedule management.

Advertisement

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you [Ruud] got to pick your schedule a little bit better’, which is why I think Novak, for example, has been able to dominate the last few years.”

She conceded that his vaccine controversies and Grand Slam absences were not a good thing for him. However, she opined it helped his longevity.

“I mean, listen, the pandemic was not a friend to him. Let’s face it, vaccines and all and not being able to play like three or four Grand Slams that he should have played and probably would have won, but you know what, I think it’s given him longevity.”

Stubbs said Djokovic got to rest when he missed these tournaments, which helped him play longer. She added that while it helped him, he would rather have played those competitions he did not feature in.

“Even more longevity because he actually was resting his body for a period of that time. So, I think it randomly has helped him. I’m sure he’d probably like to have played.”

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic to play off-season games even as his time management receives praise

Rennae Stubbs slammed Casper Ruud for unnecessarily playing inconsequential games in the off-season and cited Novak Djokovic as an example of great scheduling. Ironically, though, the Serb is set to feature in an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia in December.

Even as concerns over Saudi Arabian involvement in the tennis grow, Djokovic agreed to play a match in the Gulf nation. He will play against Carlos Alcaraz on December 27 as part of the The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup. Their clash will be preceded by Ons Jabeur taking on Aryna Sabalenka a day before. The country is gradually making in-roads into tennis, despite objection from many stars.

Djokovic’s schedule management has also been praised by Boris Becker in the past. Counting the four Slams, Djokovic played only 12 tournaments spaced out over a season. After his US Open triumph, he went on a six-week break. Despite his rather surprising willingness to play off-season exhibitions instead of resting, Djokovic has managed his time well to bring out his best at essential competitions.