Is Taylor Fritz Married to Instagram Influencer Morgan Riddle & Does He Have Kids?

Taylor Fritz is not only making a name for himself on the court, but he is also often in the news due to his off-court relationship. The American star is often in the limelight due to his relationship with influencer, Morgan Riddle.

The glamorous couple have been together for quiet a few years, having started dating in 2020. Fritz and Morgan first met on an online dating site during the covid pandemic. Being a tennis professional, the American has to travel all around to world to compete and he is often accompanied by his girlfriend Riddle. The American influencer constantly posts pictures and videos on her TikTok account that is widely loved by the fans.

Despite being together for almost four years, the couple is yet to get married. Netflix show ‘Break Point’ had a few episodes dedicated to the couple, where they talked about their life together and their love for tennis. Taylor Fritz is one of the most featured tennis stars on the show and is the focus of the series in the second part. The show even features Morgan Riddle as she talks about their relationship and up and downs. Riddle is often spotted in Fritz’s box, cheering him on during his matches.

Recently, Morgan Riddle posted a TikTok video that went quiet viral. The video included the amount of travelling the model did throughout the year with her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz. The couple travelled all around the world as Fritz participated in tournaments in different continents. That video was one of the example of many tennis-related content, the influencer posts on the social media.

Taylor Fritz and his previous romantic relationships

Before dating Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz was married to Raquel Pedraza. The American duo got engaged in June 2016 before getting married the next month. Fritz was just 18 at the time of his marriage and his wife was 17. The young couple married each other in a closed ceremony, attended by only family members. Soon the duo were blessed with a baby boy, soon after their marriage.

Taylor Fritz has a son named Jordan, who was born in 2017. Since then, Pedraza had stopped playing tennis to concentrate on motherhood. However, the couple got divorced in 2019 due to personal reasons. Now, Pedraza is an active player again and competes professionally. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz is at the top of his game challenging for titles. Fritz is now with Morgan Riddle in a steady relationship, that looks set to last for a long time.