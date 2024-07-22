Novak Djokovic Continues to Hold Special Record Against Rafael Nadal on Clay After Spaniard’s 4-Hour ‘Marathon’ Match at Bastad

Rafael Nadal had a fairly successful campaign at the Bastad Open 2024, though he lost the final to Nuno Borges. The highlight of the tournament was the 4-hour-long quarter-final match he played against Mariano Navone. Nadal denied Navone a chance to become the second player after Novak Djokovic to beat him in a clay court match longer than 3 hours 30 minutes.

The Bastad Open quarter-final match was a marathon one as Nadal lost the first set in a tiebreaker after bouncing back from being 1-4 down. However, the Spaniard bounced back strongly to win the next two sets, 7-5, 7-5.

It was also the 14-time French Open champion’s 17th match on clay that went longer than 3 hours 30 minutes. Interestingly, out of those 17 matches, Nadal lost only 1. It was against Djokovic in their French Open 2021 semi-final, which lasted 4 hours and 12 minutes.

Rafael Nadal is now *16-1* in clay-court matches longer than 3 hours 31 minutes: ✅5:14 (Coria)

✅5:05 (Federer)

✅4:53 (Mathieu)

✅4:37 (Djokovic)

✅4:23 (FAA)

✅4:12 (Djokovic)

❌4:11 (Djokovic)

✅4:03 (Djokovic)

✅4:01 (Isner)

✅3:59 (Navone)

✅3:50 (Federer)

✅3:49…

Many fans were beyond impressed with these figures favoring Nadal. One fan recalled the Nadal vs Federer 2006 Rome Masters final, which went above the 5-hour mark. That match was a best-of-5 too but on the day, Nadal emerged victorious.

4 hours at 38 is insane — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) July 19, 2024

Is the 5:05 match with Federer surely that legendary Rome 2006 final? Man, some glorious shot-making in that match. It was a proper gladiator battle!

— Manohar Kanapaka (@mkanapaka) July 19, 2024

5:05 against Roger corresponds to which match ?

— Pierre (@Pedrolito_92) July 19, 2024

However, Rafa maintaining his 16-1 record at the age of 38 and after going through a fitness and health crisis in the past 18 months, is incredible. It just reiterates the fact that why he is considered to be one of the greatest players to have graced the game.

The Iconic Nadal vs Djokovic 2021 French Open Semi-Final

Although Nadal could be up for another ‘marathon’ match like this on clay until his career ends, but it is likely that Djokovic will be the sole owner of this record.

In one of the best matches of his career, the Serb sentenced Nadal to just his third French Open defeat of his career. Although Nadal did win the first set, Djokovic roared back to win the next three. It remains one of the 3-time Roland Garros champion’s finest moments.

“Definitely the best match that I was part of ever in Roland Garros for me and top three matches that I ever played in my entire career, considering quality of tennis, playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been the dominant force in the last 15-plus years,” Djokovic said after the match, supporting the fact that it was definitely one of the greatest matches to have been played in French Open history.

The last time Nadal and Djokovic faced off at any event was in the French Open 2022 quarterfinals, where the Spaniard took his revenge and went on to win the title. Will the duo face off at the Olympics 2024 at the same venue? It would be a contest for the ages and perhaps the final time of such an instance occurring.