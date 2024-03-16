Jannik Sinner Makes Candid Confession About Novak Djokovic On Being Compared in One Major Aspect

Jannik Sinner is on an unbeaten run in 2024. The Italian star has won 16 matches in a row since the start of the year. However, the 22-year-old is few way short of Novak Djokovic’s record of winning 43 matches in a row in the 2010-2011 season. Sinner is on a 19-match winning streak in total since the end of the 2023 season.

Sinner is now looking to extend his winning run and add the Indian Wells 2024 title to his trophy cabinet. The Italian star has already won the Australian Open and Rotterdam Open title in 2024. However, with Carlos Alcaraz up next in the semi-final, Sinner’s way forward won’t be easy.

Speaking to the press after his quarter-final win, Sinner was asked if he was watching tennis during the Novak Djokovic winning streak in 2011. However, Sinner was quick to dismiss it by saying that he was 10 years old at the time and did not really understand tennis as such. The Italian added that he was more interested in skiing and football back then, and did not watch tennis.

The 22-year-old now knows all the records and is not thinking about them. The Italian wants to find his own path and not follow the ‘Big Three’ and their careers.

“I was ten years old so I was not following tennis to be honest because I was skiing more and playing football. I was not following tennis, I know the stats now but you cannot compare this (his unbeaten run) with the ‘Big Three’. They are different level with what they have shown throughout the years. I have to make a spot for myself and that’s it.”

Jannik Sinner has beaten Novak Djokovic twice in his 19-match winning streak

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic is one player who Jannik Sinner has been twice in this winning streak of his. Sinner clashed with Djokovic at the Davis Cup 2023 semifinals between Italy and Serbia and then at the Australian Open 2024 semifinals in the last few months.

Jannik Sinner still has a long way to go to match other legends of the game too besides Novak Djokovic. The list includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver amongst others.

In his 19-match winning streak, some other big players whom Sinner has beaten besides Djokovic include Daniil Medvedev (in the Australian Open 2024 final), Alex de Minaur (Rotterdam Open 2024 final), Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils. If Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells 2024 semifinals, it would be his 20th win in a row and the Spaniard would become the 4th top 10 player to be added to the list.