Roger Federer Called ‘Novak Djokovic’s Son’ After Wall Practice Video Goes Viral, Serb Super Fan Gets Slammed For Hate Comment

Roger Federer might have retired from professional tennis but the Swiss maestro loves taking a racket back in his hand from time to time. The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently posted a video of him playing tennis against a wall, on his Instagram account. The 42-year-old looked happy to be back playing tennis and showed off the same grace and style that dominated the men’s tennis era for over 15 years. However, a Novak Djokovic fan comment took some sheen off the video when the US Open reposted on it on the social media platform.

Advertisement

The video became an instant hit amongst the tennis community with fans asking the Swiss man to make a professional comeback. The fans started commenting under the post, with some suggesting that Federer’s practice session is more entertaining than ATP matches in 2024. While other commented that the men’s tour has not been the same since Federer’s retirement. However, there was one particular comment from a Novak Djokovic fan that caused controversy.

A Djokovic fan commented “Great to see Novak’s son enjoying tennis still” which angered a lot of Federer fans. The comment was a dig suggesting that Djokovic is heights above Federer. The implication of Djokovic being Federer’s father angered many tennis fans, who in turn, trolled the Djokovic fan for his inappropriate comment.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3pk0gWtiXN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While some people called out the Instagram user for his comments, others called him ‘obsessed with Federer’. One such reply pointed out the fact that the reply trolling Federer was insecure and would not have commented if he believed that Djokovic was the GOAT. Another reply suggested that Roger Federer is the father of tennis, while Djokovic is now losing to kids.

Who is more successful – Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic might have won more Grand Slam titles than Roger Federer, but the latter continues to be the most marketable and popular tennis player on the planet of all-time. Without a doubt, Federer’s impact is felt since he made tennis fashionable, attractive and famous all over the world with his grace and poetry-like playing style. Also, the 20-time Grand Slam champion set the bar high after the Agassi-Sampras era in the 1990s. Hence, the Swiss man is still a famous personality even after his retirement.

However, Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels in chasing down Federer. The Serbian superstar has won more Grand Slam titles, and spent more time as the World No.1 in the ATP rankings than Federer. The 36-year-old will hope to achieve the respect and admiration, which now goes hand in hand with Roger Federer, before the end of his career.