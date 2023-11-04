Novak Djokovic’s Ex-Coach Breathes New Life Into Rune But Can’t Stop Serb From Equaling a Nadal Record: “Much Better in Recent Weeks”

Sept 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia works out on Ashe Stadium court with coach Boris Becker (right) after playing Mikhail Youzhny of Russia on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters to advance to a record-equaling semi-final. After the win, he praised his opponent and his new coaching association with Boris Becker, saying the German has visibly improved Rune’s form. Despite the Dane’s good performance, Djokovic won and matched Rafael Nadal’s record of 76 semi-final appearances in ATP 1000 tournaments.

Advertisement

Rune, ranked as high as World No.4 before the 2023 US Open, has endured a tough few months on the tour. Since making it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, his performances have been poor. He lost his first match in five of the six tournaments he played after that, including the US Open and three ATP Masters.

In the China Open, he could advance only one step further, going out in his second fixture. However, his form saw an almost instant uptick after hiring Becker. He made it to the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors and stretched Djokovic thin in the quarters of the Paris Masters.

Advertisement

In a rematch of last edition’s final, Novak Djokovic avenged his defeat, but not before Rune gave him a scare. The Serb, also previously coached by Becker, won the first set 7-5 as both players displayed high-quality tennis. He raced to a match point while leading 5-4 in the second set, but Rune managed to save it.

The World No.7 then bagged nine out of the next 10 points to level the clash. Djokovic, however, brought his trademark resilience to the fore and played his best tennis in the decider. He made only one unforced error in the third set to secure the match 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RolexPMasters/status/1720569380164034783?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



After the match, Djokovic complimented Rune’s decision to get Becker onboard (via the ATP website). He said the Dane’s game has considerably improved under the six-time Grand Slam champion.

“He has been playing much better in the past few weeks since working with Boris.”

Advertisement

Djokovic will now face Andrey Rublev in the semi-final as he attempts to lift a record seventh Paris Master title.

Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal to set yet another ATP Masters record

With his victory over Holger Rune in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic advanced to his 76th semi-final in an ATP 1000 event. He equaled Nadal’s record for most semi-finals reached in Masters level tournaments. The duo are now 10 clear of Roger Federer, who stands third, having reached the final four 66 times in Masters. Like most other records, there is daylight between the Big 3 and the chasing pack. Standing a distant fourth is Andy Murray with a count of 33 semi-finals.

This feat is another addition to a long list of ATP Masters records held by Djokovic. His 39 titles and 57 finals are matched by none. He remains the only player to win all the ATP 1000 titles on the tour, achieving the Career Golden Masters twice.

With Nadal closing in on a return in 2024, the legendary pair will be locked in a race next season to see who emerges with most Masters semi-finals. The Indian Wells Masters is the first ATP 1000 event on the 2024 calendar. Nadal and Djokovic will both look to go deep into the tournament and wrestle the record.