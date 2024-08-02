“Walked Past Some History”: Jonathan Owens Shares Amusing Louvre Edit Following Simone Biles’ Historic Win

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Owens knew he had to be in Paris to support his wife, Simone Biles during the Artistic Gymnastics Team finals. But while he did so, he also took the time to be a tourist around the French city and visited the famous ‘Louvre Museum‘ to witness some of Paris’ grand displays.

It was then that the NFL icon decided to upload a hilarious edit, marking his wife’s historic win at the Paris Olympics. After all, the gold she won was nothing short of a masterpiece deserving of a place in one of the greatest museums in the world!

The picture featured a photoshopped Biles in action set into one of the frames as Owens posed below it. Amongst other timeless art pieces that hung around adjacent walls, Biles’ edited masterpiece stood out hilariously. Adding to the amusement of it all, Owens wrote in the caption:

“Walked past some history in the Louvre today…”

But is the edit far from the truth after all? The USA Women’s Artistic Gymnastics team won gold at the finals after every single member was looking for an appropriate redemption. The ‘Golden Girls’, as they were dubbed, proved to the world that their return was worth every ounce of effort.

This was a historic moment on several levels, especially for Biles who became the most decorated gymnast of all time. At 27, she upholds her status as the GOAT and, true to her vows, breathed greatness into every move she made during the finals.

Taking the lead right in the beginning

The strategy for Team USA was set – Biles was to participate in all four events, supported by her teammates, who drew in equally amazing points. Every routine was high in difficulty and executed to near perfection by all the members who got them their gold.

Sunisa Lee, who was a fellow all-around veteran in the team, amazed everyone at the balance beam with her precise movements without losing her balance. Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles had an emotional moment after perfectly executing her floor routine while her parents cheered her on.

Amidst all this, Biles even sustained a calf injury during one of the warm-up sessions – a hiccup nobody saw coming. But this year, her confidence and resilience took the wheel, and she made her way to the finish line with grace and finesse. Team USA led the roster right away after the first two rotations and won with almost a six-point lead.