Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev To Have Another Member in Their Elite Club Starting from Australian Open 2024

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; (L-R) Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrate with the finalist and championship trophies, respectively, after their match in the men’s singles finalon day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 ATP Newcomer of the Year Arthur Fils became the latest name to join the Lacoste stable. He followed elite players like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Grigor Dimitrov in signing a deal with the French brand.

Advertisement

Fils finished runner-up in the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals. He broke into the top 100 aged 18 after winning his first tour title in May last year, becoming the youngest player to do so. The 2024 Australian Open will be his debut campaign in the first Slam of the year. His new association with Lacoste will kick off from Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic is the biggest name Lacoste has on its payroll. Since signing in 2017, the Serb has become the face of the company. He rescued the corporation’s flailing fortunes in men’s tennis and propelled it to global fame. Since securing a deal with the World No.1, they have added Medvedev, Dimitrov, and Ugo Humbert to their ranks. As per TennisNerd, the brand had eight players in the ATP top 100 before Fils joined the list.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1mwOTcLrrn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Signing an upcoming star like Fils signals Lacoste’s intent to build a strong base for the future. Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov are both in their 30s, hence, the French manufacturer has started developing plans to carry the legacy forward. Djokovic has popularised the brand like never before and understandably, Lacoste does not want to lose out on the boost he has given. To build upon that platform, onboarding talented prodigies like Fils is the perfect strategy.

Signing up the French teenager also helps Lacoste build a stronger base in their home country. The company will not only be Fils’ on-court gear supplier, but he will also be the face of its outfit and eyewear collections. He could prove to be the ideal vehicle as Lacoste tries to target younger audiences.

Lacoste is known to fully support Novak Djokovic and other athletes

Novak Djokovic took Lacoste’s brand value to great heights, achieving immense success donning the ‘Crocodile’. The company and its CEO duly extend their support to the 24-time Grand Slam winner, as he dominates the social media feed of their accounts. The outfit-maker’s biggest ambassador on the WTA side, Venus Williams, also features prominently. She modelled Lacoste clothes and accessories for their new year’s post on Instagram.

Lacoste CEO, Thierry Guibert, once strongly defended Djokovic after a former Nike executive remarked the Serb’s controversial image will keep brands away. He said the French company is proud to have the World No.1 as their ambassador and would never sign someone like Nadal, a Nike athlete. Guibert frequently posts about Djokovic and other Lacoste athletes on his accounts. The organisation has congratulated Djokovic on Instagram for every feat, including the 2023 ATP Finals win and Year-End No.1 finish.

Advertisement

A rising star like Fils would also receive full support from Lacoste and its executives. Having signed him with a vision of carrying forward their legacy, and to appeal to the younger generation of consumers, the teenager is a vital investment. Expect the brand to throw their full weight behind him, like they do with Djokovic.