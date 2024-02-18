Rio Open 2024: Prize Money Breakdown, Who is Playing in it, Points on Offer, Where to Watch in USA and UK

After the conclusion of the Australian Open 2024, tournaments have started to galore in the tennis/ATP circuit. But it is the ATP 500 events which draw a lot of players and attention of fans. After the Rotterdam Open, it is the Rio Open 2024 in Brazil which will be next and that will be followed by the Dubai Duty Tennis Free Championships 2024.

Advertisement

The Rio Open 2024, part of the ATP 500 tournament, will run its course from 19-25 February, at the same time as the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The top seeds in the Rio Open 2024 (in ascending order) are Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Nicolas Jarry, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Sebastian Baez, Laslo Djere, and Arthur Fils. Besides Alcaraz, the majority of the players haven’t played in many competitions this year.

Advertisement

Other players include Marin Cilic, who is in the ‘Protected Ranking’ system. Joao Fonseca and Gustavo Heide from Brazil are the wildcard entrants to the tournament. Cameron Norrie won the tournament last time, defeating Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

The winner of the tournament gets 500 ATP points and the runners-up gets 300 points. Semi-finalists get 180 points and quarter-finalists get 90 points each. Players that lose in the second round will get 45 points and those that lose in the first round won’t get any additional points.

The tournament can be watched live on the Tennis Channel in the USA. For the UK audience, they can watch it on Sky Sports.

Prize money awarded to players at the Rio Open 2024

A total prize pool of $2,100,230 is kept this year, an increase of $86,290 from last year, when it was $2,013,940. Since there is no breakdown available for this year yet, here’s a breakdown of the prize money for Rio Open 2023:

Position Prize Money Winner $376,620 Runner up $202,640 Semi-finalist $108,000 Quarter-finalist $55,170 Second Round $29,455 First Round $15,710 Qualifier Round 2 $8,050 Qualifier Round 1 $4,515

As the tournament starts in a few days, it will be thrilling to witness if Norrie gets to defend his title.