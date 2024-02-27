Anna Blinkova vs Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Live Streaming Details of San Diego Open 2024 Clash: Will Wildcard Wozniacki Run Wild in Round 1?

The first round of the San Diego Open 2024 will have a blockbuster Anna Blinkova vs Caroline Wozniacki clash. The two WTA stars will collide for the first time in their careers, having never faced each other in professional tennis. Blinkova will look to continue her rapid rise to stardom. But Wozniacki is a proven winner and will be no pushover, despite having received a wildcard entry into the tournament.

Anna Blinkova caused the upset of the year so far after defeating Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open. However, the Russian star suffered a defeat at the hands of Jasmine Paolini in the third round. Since then. Blinkova has struggled to find form as she lost in the first round of the Linz WTA tournament.

The Russian’s poor form continued as she was knocked out in the second round at Cluj Open. Now, the 25-year-old will look to regain her form with a win in the Anna Blinkova vs Caroline Wozniacki match.

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki has had a disappointing season so far. The Danish star has won just one match so far this campaign and that was in the round 1 of the Australia Open. However, the former world number 1 can defeat anyone on her day. Despite being ranked a lowly 206th in the world, the former Australian Open champion could look to mark her tennis comeback after pregnancy with a win over Blinkova.

The SportsRush’s Anna Blinkova vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction is in favor of the Russian winning the match in three sets. The Anna Blinkova vs Caroline Wozniacki match will be played at 10 PM ET. The weather is expected to be around 21 Degrees Celsius with clear skies in San Diego on the evening of Tuesday, 27th February. Tennis fans can watch the match live on the Tennis Channel across the United States.