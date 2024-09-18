mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov’s Two Videos Of Having a Ball in Sofia Go Viral

Image Credits: Djokovic – Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images, Dimitrov – Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov recently turned a seemingly ordinary exhibition match into one of the most talked-about events in tennis. Known for their talents on the court, they showed off their fun sides, much to the delight of fans. The match itself was lighthearted, but the off-court antics stole the show.

After the match, Djokovic, ever the entertainer, gave fans something to laugh about when he playfully walked and danced around shirtless, teasing the crowd.

How did the supporters react?

The moment was captured in a now-viral video. Fans loved it, with comments pouring in.

His personality shined through, and it’s clear that this wasn’t just about tennis for him — it was about connecting with the crowd and creating memorable moments.

But the fun didn’t end there. After the match, Djokovic and Dimitrov took their bromance to the next level. A second video of the duo at a bar surfaced, where Djokovic took the mic and began singing A U Medjuvremenu by O.K. Band, a popular Balkan tune. Dimitrov, ever the smooth operator, grooved along, clearly enjoying the moment.

It was the kind of off-court bonding that fans love to see, giving a glimpse into the more relaxed side of professional athletes.

These playful moments only further endeared Djokovic and Dimitrov to their fan bases. While the match itself wasn’t a high-stakes battle, the exhibition was a reminder of the special camaraderie between these two athletes. And their friendship, paired with their elite tennis skills, has made them one of the most likable duos in the sport. It was clear that both Djokovic and Dimitrov were enjoying the lighter side of tennis.

With Djokovic continuing to dominate on tour and Dimitrov seeing a bit of a resurgence in his career, many are hoping this “Balkan Brothers” vibe sticks around. Both players are long-time ambassadors for Lacoste, and their off-court chemistry could become a regular part of tennis fanfare moving forward.

In the end, Novak and Grigor’s antics at the exhibition were a hit, and they left fans wanting more.

