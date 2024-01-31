Where is Ben Shelton Playing Next After Disappointing Australian Open 2024 Campaign?

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With all the world’s eyes on him after an incredible 2023 season, Ben Shelton flattered to deceive at the 2024 Australian Open. The youngster, touted as the next big American tennis star, will look to dust himself off as he prepares for his next assignment. He will feature in the ATP 250 Dallas Open in his home country.

Shelton failed to get going in the Australian Open this year. He went out in the third round as he had an overall disappointing start to the season. Now, he will shift his focus to the other events in the calendar. February is the busiest month in the ATP schedule, with 12 events.

The ATP 250 Dallas Open is one of the three 250-level tournaments across the world kicking off on February 5. The Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University will host the tournament.

World No.16 Shelton will be the third seed in the American-heavy field. His iconic 2023 US Open Grand Slam run came on American hard courts. He will hope to replicate that success in Dallas and rediscover his form. He will also play doubles with Emilio Nava in a 16-team pool.

Ahead of Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul are seeded first and second, respectively. The field also includes Adrian Mannarino, who ended the 21-year-old’s campaign in Melbourne. The indoor hard court tournament will feature 28 singles players battling out for the trophy. Other competing names include Christopher Eubanks, Taro Daniel, Reilly Opelka, and Jordan Thompson.

While the complete draw is yet to be released, Shelton will face tough competition for the Dallas Open title. If he does regain his form and lift the trophy, it would be his first ATP 250 title. He bagged the ATP 500 Japan Open last year, his first and only ATP Tour title yet.

Ben Shelton endured disappointing start to 2024 season including poor Australian Open

Shelton took the tennis world by storm with his fast ascent in 2023. His semi-final run at the 2023 US Open thrust him into the spotlight. He followed it up by lifting his first ATP trophy, winning the Japan Open. He peaked at World No.15 after this, just over a year after going pro.

Expected to make a statement in 2024, Shelton faltered from the first step. He began his season with the Brisbane International. Despite being seeded third, he suffered a shock defeat in the opening round against Roman Safiullin. He then participated in the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland. Courtesy of being seeded first, Shelton received a bye into the second round. He looked in decent touch, winning two matches to reach the semi-finals. However, he lost in straight sets to Taro Daniel.

Ben Shelton entered the 2024 Australian Open with a 2-2 record for the year. Regardless, given his quarter-final run as a rookie in 2023, he was expected to advance similarly deep this year as well. Despite his achievements and growth over the past season, he fell significantly short this time. After two wins over much lower-ranked players, Adrian Mannarino curtailed the American’s run in the third round.

He will look to move past an underwhelming January and rediscover his form. The ATP 250 Dallas Open, in his home country, is the perfect opportunity to do so.