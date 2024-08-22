Novak Djokovic Leaves US Open Crowd in Splits After Trolling Juan Martin del Potro in Special Reunion

During an outing, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro were asked about their ‘greatest achievement’, and Djokovic’s answer will definitely make you laugh.

After clinching his 24th grand slam, the champion will make his first appearance since winning the Olympic gold medal. When asked if his victory at Paris 2024 was his greatest achievement, he responded-

“My greatest success ever was beating Juan Martin del Potro in the final of the US Open in 2018”

This left everyone in the crowd, including the Argentina star laughing. However, del Potro was quick to make a comeback, stating that beating Novak in the Rio Olympics in 2016 was his greatest achievement.

Adding to the humor, the Serb said that his 2012 London Olympics loss should also be on the list. He further commented that the Argentine has always “slayed” him at the Olympics.

Djokovic while practicing with Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open “Was winning the gold medal your greatest achievement?” Novak: “My greatest success ever was beating Juan Martin del Potro in the final of US Open in 2018.” Juan: “My biggest success was beating you in… pic.twitter.com/OKMBEaqLJm — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 21, 2024

“My biggest success was beating you in Rio,” said Juan after Novak’s statement, who then concluded, “And in London! Delpo is my nemesis at the Olympic Games. He’s been my slayer.”

After almost two years of announcing his retirement, del Potro returned to the court, where he won his only singles grand slam title. Taking on one of the greatest rivals again, the 2009 US Open champion indulged in a practice session with Djokovic as part of the US Open Fan Week.

Potro and Djokovic’s rivalry

The two players have had great memories at the US Open, both individually and together. Their most unforgettable anecdote is from 2018, when the two made it to the final of the last slam of that year.

It wasn’t really a great night for the Argentine, as he lost in straight sets to his opponent, but his campaign was worth remembering. Other than the US Open, the two have also faced each other at the Olympics twice, both of which ended in favor of Juan.

In the 2012 London Olympics, Juan beat Djokovic in a bronze medal match. In 2016 at Rio, he ended the Serb’s campaign by defeating him in the first round. He went on to clinch a silver medal at the same Olympics.

But the Serb has enjoyed more dominance over Juan in their 20 outings on the tour. While the four-time US Open winner emerged as the winner on 16 occasions, the 2009 US Open champion could only do it in four of their outings.

Their rivalry remains one of the classics in the tennis world, and it was a pleasure for fans to witness the two in action on the court once again.