Novak Djokovic Set to Break $10,000,000 Duck Even If He Doesn’t Win US Open 2023

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has been on a roll in 2023, after a controversy-filled 2022. So much so that he is on the verge of winning his 3rd Grand Slam title despite choosing not to play in many tournaments this year. If Djokovic wins the US Open 2023, he is all set to pocket a whopping $3 million in prize money.

Advertisement

So far, Novak Djokovic has earned nearly $7.92 million this year, which was fueled also by his Cincinnati Masters win. That figure is nearly just $600,000 short of Carlos Alcaraz’s 2023 earnings. So even if Djokovic crashes out in the semifinals or loses the final, he could still be in contention to earn $10 million this year.

Novak Djokovic hasn’t earned more than $10 million/year since 2019

Novak Djokovic will be definitely earning a minimum of $775,000 from the US Open this year since he has already made it to the final 4. If he loses, then his 2023 earnings would rise to nearly $8.68 million. But if he wins and makes it to the final, then he is guaranteed $1.5 million should he falter in that match. As a result, his total would swell to $9.42 million.

Advertisement

With some ATP Tour events still to come, including the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Novak Djokovic is not only set to play in all of them but mint money out of them. In a scenario where Djokovic manages to only perform well in the ATP Finals like he did last year, he will create history. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will become the first player at the age of 36 to earn more than $10 million in prize money winnings in just one season.

If Novak Djokovic wins the US Open, then he would achieve the same within just a few days time naturally. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world in 2020, players have not been able to reach the prize money levels of 2019. Djokovic came painfully (and yet remarkably) close in 2021 and 2022, bagging $9.06 and $9.33 million in each of those years respectively.

In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz managed to just about breach the $10 million mark due to his first-ever US Open win. This year too, he would mostly repeat that feat. Should that happen, it would be the first time since 2019 when two players would earn past that $10 million mark in a year in prize money earnings.

No surprises that it was Rafael Nadal who dominated in 2019, earning more than $16 million in prize money. It proved to be almost $3 million more than the second best, who was none other than Novak Djokovic. It was only in 2020 when Djokovic did top the ATP Tour riches list undoubtedly, but could only take home $6.5 million due to a largely suspended season.

How much is Djokovic net worth?

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player of all-time when it comes to prize money earnings, which stands at $172.28 million at present. Some of his sponsors include Peugeot, Head, Asics, Hublot, Lacoste, Lemero, NetJets, Ultimate Software Group and Raiffesen Bank. If his car and vehicles collection is considered, it is approximately worth $3.5 million.

Advertisement

Djokovic also has houses in some of the biggest cities in the world like Monte Carlo, New York City, Miami, Belgrade, Marbella and Dubai. The Novak Djokovic net worth figure as of July 2023 stood at $220 million according to Evening Standard. His overall career earnings including endorsements, investments and other income sources have crossed $500 million according to Forbes if taxes are not considered.