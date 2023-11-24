“Obvious Answer”: Fans Debate on Best Non-Grand Slam Matches of the Season as Novak Djokovic Reigns Supreme

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, rips his shirt in celebration after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the conclusion of the men s singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Djokovic won, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6

As another tennis season draws to an end, fans are reminiscing about the best matches of 2023. The 2023 season again produced some iconic matches enjoyed by players and fans alike. With Novak Djokovic winning most of the trophies this season, the Serbian was constantly in the mix when deciding the best match of the year.

Advertisement

The tennis community on Reddit were debating about the best non-Grand Slam matches of the year. The season treated us to some incredible matches throughout the season but there was apparently an obvious answer in everyone’s mind. The fans on Reddit voted the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Open 2023 final as the best match of the year.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz served up a classic as both tennis superstars refused to budge at the Cincinnati Masters final. The Serbian saved a match point before winning his 39th Masters title of his career at Cincinnati. Djokovic defeated the then world number 1, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) in a thrilling contest.

Advertisement

This match was also the longest ever best-of-three set final in ATP Tour history, at 3 hours and 49 minutes. Carlos Alcaraz was in tears after the match, while Novak Djokovic wheeled away tearing of his shirt in celebration. Both the players exchanged very kind words for each other after the match.

Another shoutout for the best match was the Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka Madrid Open 2023 final. Sabalenka went into the game as a heavy underdog, having lost her last three matches against Swiatek prior to that, without even winning a set. However, the Belarusian broke the duck, defeating Swiatek in the final 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win her second Madrid Open title. This win by Sabalenka against the clay court specialist is being regarded as the best WTA result of 2023.

Novak Djokovic dominates the list for best matches in 2023

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed one of the best years of his career in 2023. The Serbian superstar won three Grand Slam titles and other big trophies to end the year as the World No.1. It is no surprise that the 36-year-old is dominating the Reddit fans list of best non-Grand Slam matches in 2023.

Advertisement

While the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz tops the list, another one of Novak Djokovic’s matches has received a large number of votes. Djokovic faced Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International final early on in 2023. The Serbian saved a match point before winning the final 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-3) 6-4. This was the perfect start of the season for Djokovic, who went on to win the Australian Open for the record 10th time to start his season with a bang.