“Okay This is Going to Be Fun”: Roger Federer Reveals What Rafael Nadal is Like Behind The Scenes

With Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement from tennis, his greatest rival and friend, Roger Federer, was one of the first to honor the legend. Federer also features in the latest video tribute for Nadal, created by the ATP, where he shares an interesting anecdote about their time together.

The clip features various tennis players discussing Rafa’s legacy, while significant moments from his tennis career simultaneously run in the video. Federer, who appeared in the video, discussed one of the hilarious moments that happened between the two players during an ad shoot back in 2010.

The commercial was being shot for an exhibition match between the two players, which was organized by the Roger Federer Foundation in Africa, The Match for Africa. However, the two players struggled to capture it effectively, as each time one attempted to deliver the dialogue, the other would burst into laughter.

In the ATP video, Federer shared the reason why he was laughing when Rafa was delivering his dialogue. Federer explained that it was Rafa’s accent, eyebrows, and personality that caused his laughter.

“It was his accent, and his look and his eyebrow and his personality… you know comes in and he is all stressed and is like what are we doing? I am like okay, this is going to be fun, there’s no clue what’s going to happen,” revealed Federer.

Federer and Nadal have done many brand campaigns and ad shoots together. Whenever they get together, their videos become viral in no time, as fans pour out their love and admiration for them.

Federer-Nadal Louis Vuitton Shoot

One such special moment was during their Core Values Campaign for Louis Vuitton this year. The two went to shoot in the snow and also answered various questions related to their careers.

When Rafa was asked about meeting Federer for the first time, he revealed it was when the Swiss maestro won his first Wimbledon in 2003. When Federer further asked him if he was nice to him, Rafa answered jokingly, “A little bit arrogant,” causing both of them to erupt in laughter. However, he later said that Federer was super nice to him.

As soon as Nadal announced his retirement, Federer was one of the first players to share his thoughts on the matter. Expressing how he never wanted this day to arrive, Federer wrote,

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!”

Federer and Rafa share a rare friendship in the competitive world of sports. They set a benchmark for the younger generation, not just through their camaraderie but also in how they play the game.