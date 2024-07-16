Rafael Nadal Has Last Laugh in Banter With Casper Ruud After Epic Comment on Norway: WATCH

June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Casper Ruud (NOR) at the trophy presentation after the men s singles final on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud shared a light-hearted moment during a recent doubles match, with Nadal getting the last laugh after a playful exchange. The interaction between the two tennis stars has gone viral, delighting fans and highlighting the camaraderie within the sport.

During their doubles match, Nadal and Ruud engaged in some friendly banter that quickly became a highlight of the game. The 2-time French Open finalist made fun of Rafa’s age while saying that his legs have become old. So he wasn’t sure whether he would be able to manage the variable weather in Bastad, which caused rain delays.

Nadal, known for his competitive spirit and sense of humor, made a witty comment in reply about Norway that had both players and the audience laughing.

With a rush of adrenaline from winning their match they were in good spirits and ready for some banter filled conversation.

Nadal quipped, “I hope to see Norway in the next important tournaments.. Sooner than Sweden”

The exchange between Nadal and Ruud sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with fans and fellow athletes chiming in. With Ruud making fun of Nadal getting old and Rafa taking a playful shot back at him, the interview was nothing but laughs for these two friends and the fans present.

Rafa Nadal has delighted fans after his doubles match against Casper Ruud! pic.twitter.com/nyJwt57jNx — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 16, 2024

Fans are also delighted at seeing Nadal play for the first time after the French Open. The Spaniard kicked off his men’s singles campaign in Bastad by defeating Bjorn Borg’s son Leo in the first round on Tuesday, 6-3, 6-4. His progress in the event will give a better idea as to how prepared he is for the Olympics, as UK’s Cam Norrie is up next.

Looking ahead, both players have an exciting schedule. Nadal, returning from an injury hiatus, will be teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics in the doubles tournament. Ruud, on the other hand, continues to climb the ATP rankings, showcasing his consistency and skill.

Interestingly, Nadal and Ruud could face off at the Olympics as opponents and that could be a massive showdown. Given Nadal’s dominance on clay and Ruud’s emerging prowess on the surface, fans wouldn’t mind a contest between these two.