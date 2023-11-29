HomeSearch

“People Mistake That for Cockiness”: Taylor Fritz Says He’s “Cool” With Ambitious Young Star Who Wants To Be in Next Big Three

Atharva Upasani
|Published November 29, 2023

"People Mistake That for Cockiness": Taylor Fritz Says He's "Cool" With Ambitious Young Star Who Wants To Be in Next Big Three

Mar 28, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Taylor Fritz (USA) (R) shakes hands with Holger Rune (DEN) (L) after their match on day nine of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In the modern era, tennis stars try to stay connected to their fans as much as possible. American star Taylor Fritz has used streaming as a medium to stay close to his fans. Now, during the off-season, the American has been seen spending time streaming and talking to his fans live. Recently, Fritz was asked about his opinion on Holger Rune.

Rune is never shy to voice his opinion and that has got him into trouble in his young career so far. However, Fritz believes that people mistake Rune’s confidence with cockiness. The young Dane is never away from controversy and has had a few arguments with referees. Rune is still just aged 20 and developing as a player.

Talking about Rune, Taylor Fritz admitted that he has no problem with the Dane and thinks that Rune is often misjudged by the people. Fritz further added that Rune’s confidence in himself and his personality is impressive for a young player like him. The American further added that every player needs confidence in himself to be successful.

“I like Holger, he is chill. I think he has big expectations and big ambitions. Saying he wants to be the next Big Three and win all these crazy things, and people mistake that for cockiness. If you want to be successful you need to have some of that anger and confidence in you.”

Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune have played doubles

Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune have played together doubles as well. The duo teams up for the first time during the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023. While this was the first time the duo was playing together, fans were excited to see two singles stars joining hands. The feisty duo made it to the quarterfinals against everyone’s expectations.

Labelled as ‘Tayger’, the duo of Fritz and Rune defeated Mektic/Pavic to reach the quarterfinals of the competition. Beating Mektic and Pavic, the two previous world champions who have collectively won numerous Grand Slams, was a shock result for the newly-formed pair. Prior to that, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune beat Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Musetti in their opening round encounter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTV/status/1645778834040684544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Share this article

About the author

Atharva Upasani

Atharva Upasani

A sports person with a Masters degree in sports journalism, Atharva is a tennis content writer at SportsRush. Atharva has been actively following tennis since 2012 after the epic Djokovic-Nadal Australian One final and although the Spaniard ended up losing, he earned a life-long supporter. Beyond tennis, Atharva is a huge Manchester United supporter and follows football and cricket alongside tennis. His favorite athletes include Virat Kohli, Rafael Nadal and Bruno Fernandes.

Read more from Atharva Upasani