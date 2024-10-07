‘Plant-Based’ Novak Djokovic Expresses Shock at Chinese Meaning of His Nickname

In one of their new social media segments, the ATP revealed some interesting Chinese nicknames for tennis players. While many players appeared to enjoy their new titles, Novak Djokovic was left stunned and confused by the name given to him.

During that segment, the players received cards that featured their Chinese nicknames. The card also provided an explanation for those specific names. As soon as Novak opened his card, he was surprised to find that his Chinese nickname was ‘chicken.’

Everyone in the tennis community is aware that the Serb follows a ‘plant-based diet,’ having adopted it in 2013, which makes the nickname even more confusing. Hence, the 24-time Grand Slam champion wondered why this name was chosen for him.

“It’s my nickname? My nickname means Chicken?” reacted Djokovic after reading the card.

As per the explanation, the term ‘hot, in-form chicken’ is used to describe someone as a ‘new sensation.’ The Serb was given this nickname at the start of his career and is still known by the same in China. The explanation finally satisfied the Serb as he exclaimed, “Okay, now it makes sense.”

Djokovic holds a special place in the hearts of Chinese fans, and it was evident during his recent visit to the country.

Novak’s shoot at the Great Wall of China

Most recently, Djokovic made headlines for his fashion sense after posing as a muse for Lacoste’s SS24 collection at the Great Wall of China. As a part of their ‘Play Big’ campaign, the apparel brand also set up a tennis court at the Ju Yong Guan Pass, where Djokovic was seen playing tennis with famous Chinese actor Wang Yibo. Sharing the images from the event, the actor wrote on Instagram,

“I’m truly honoured and delighted to have played tennis with an Olympic Champion at the iconic Great Wall! Big thanks to @lacoste , and thank you Nole @djokernole ! I’m already looking forward to our next match, will keep training hard and play big.”

Novak, in return, replied, “Pleasure to play with you on Great Wall of China. Looking forward to hosting you on one of my matches soon.”

Having won the most number of titles at the Shanghai Masters – four, Djokovic indeed has a special place in the hearts of Chinese fans. He even received a ‘GOAT’ introduction during his opening round match of this edition. He will face Flavio Cobolli in his next match on 8th October at 6:30 am ET.