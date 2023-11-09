Quality of Novak Djokovic’s Titles Easily Outshines Federer and Nadal as Pointed Out by Illuminating Stat

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is gaining momentum in the GOAT debate. The Serbian star is in a rich vein of form and fresh of winning three Grand Slam titles in 2023. Now 36, Djokovic is still going strong and showing no signs of slowing down. With his win at the Paris Masters, the Serbian has now won a staggering 97 titles in his career.

Tennis analyst and former player Guido Monaco, has recently been talking about the GOAT debate and the factors to decide it. Monaco feels that the quality of titles should be considered while deciding the greatest player of all time. Connors is currently leading the title winners amongst men’s player with 109 followed by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic has won 97 titles throughout his career and looks set to win more. Among his 97 titles, the Serbian has won 40 Masters 1000 titles, 6 ATP Finals and 24 Grand Slam titles. Thus, 70 out of his 97 titles are big titles.

According to Monaco, Novak Djokovic leads the Big Three in terms of quality of titles. Although, Roger Federer has won more titles than, the quality of Djokovic’s titles in high. The tennis analyst compared the quality of titles amongst the Big Three and reached to the conclusion that Djokovic is the best among winning big titles.

Djokovic has a percentage of over 70 in the quality of titles department, while Rafael Nadal is just over 60%, while Federer is third with 50%.

“If we do the math, there are 70 of 97 in total is important titles: this stuff is absurd. Connors has won 109, but he has won few Slams. Nadal has 36 Masters 1000s, 22 Slams, Olympic gold and zero Finals, so in total he is 59 out of 92. Federer, on the other hand, has 28 Masters 1000s and his percentage between major and overall titles is just over 50%, Nadal scores just over 60 and Djokovic goes over 70%.”

Novak Djokovic is the greatest according to Guido Monaco

Monaco has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest tennis player, on the sporting level. The former tennis player feels that the Serbian has done things the hard way and had to fight a lot more to gain respect in the Federer-Nadal era. Now, with record number of Grand Slams under his belt, the Serbian superstar is firmly in the GOAT conversation.

Monaco has further revealed that he feels Djokovic will keep on winning more tournaments. The 36 year-old has already stated that he will pick and choose the tournaments to play in as he handles his body to avoid injuries. Now, the Serbian will only focus on Grand Slams and important Masters tournaments, which gives him more chances to increase his overall titles.