Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s ‘High-Five’ at the Olympics Raises Questions on Real Equation

A recent video of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic from a training session at the Paris Olympics surfaced on social media, indicating that there could be some friction between the two legends. The video showed them giving a high-five to each other but hardly sparing any glance at the same time.

The video is from the time when Rafael Nadal was at one of his training sessions ahead of the Paris Olympics contest when the Serb star entered to train as well. While both of them gave each other a high-five, there weren’t any smiles or talk involved.

Rafa Nadal & Novak Djokovic sharing a high-five ahead of the Olympics. Novak walks over to Carlos Alcaraz to share the GOAT energy. Rafolcaraz is ALIVE. (via @Eurosport_ES) pic.twitter.com/fhfhcuS5SV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 26, 2024

However, at the same time when Novak moved on to meet Carlos Alcaraz, he shared chatter and laughter with him. Not to forget that Alcaraz beat Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2024 earlier this month. This made fans and viewers speculate if something was wrong between Nadal and Djokovic.

Pretty frosty hand shake as always. Rafa really does not like Nole. — Cafrozed (@cafrozed) July 26, 2024

not at all they could be meeting in a few days and they have most intense rivalry — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) July 26, 2024

They don’t like each other huh — Deeexrayz (@deeexrayz) July 26, 2024

What was that handshake about? I don’t think it’s necessary to shake hands if you don’t like each other — Jackie ♠️ce (@Jaackie_Ace) July 26, 2024

This Olympics is even more special as it is going to be the 14-time French Open champion’s last time at the games, and that too when it’s happening at the place where he has enjoyed most success.

Rafa and Djokovic to Meet in the Second Round?

The two stars are also expected to play against each other in the second round itself if they manage to get past their first-round opponents respectively. This makes it the most anticipated match of the tournament as this might be the last time that the active two of the Big 3 face each other on the court.

The match is already quite hyped up but this cold high-five moment ahead of the beginning of their respective campaigns can only fuel the hype further as it suggests that they are ready to put up a great fight on the court. Watching the two playing against each other is going to be delightful and an epic moment for tennis fans.

Their selfie on the same flight, while on the way to Indian Wells didn’t seem to settle things between the two off-court as they shared this cold moment at the Olympics.

Earlier, Nadal and Carlos won their first men’s doubles encounter against Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.