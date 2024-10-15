Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic For Another Social Media Record After Retirement Announcement

Rafael Nadal is not new to breaking records. Throughout his 23-year career, Nadal has etched his name in history books on multiple occasions. His retirement announcement post on social media has also resulted in him achieving an impressive feat, shedding light on his massive fan following.

Rafa announced details of his retirement through a 4-minute and 45-second video posted on multiple social media platforms. The breaking news caught the whole sporting world by surprise. The video instantly garnered multiple reactions from online users across the globe.

Merely three days after causing a massive stir in the tennis community, Rafa’s social media post became the most liked tennis-related post on social media. He’s received more than 4.6 million (as of 14th October) likes in total — 4.32 million on Instagram & 394k on X.

The Spaniard surpasses Novak Djokovic’s post from earlier in the year. After winning his first Olympic gold medal, Djoko broke the internet with his heartwarming post dedicated to his nation. The photo of him with his gold medal at the podium received almost 3 million likes (as of 14th October) — 2.57 million on Instagram and 349k on X.

Both of these moments were extremely emotional for the respective players. Hence, it is not surprising to see the abundant love those social media posts received. However, these two can still top the record set by Rafa by posting clips/photos from the 6 Kings Slam in Riyadh.

Nadal and Djokovic are set to participate in an exhibition tournament in Riyadh

It isn’t every day that a social media post receives north of 4.5 million likes. However, Nadal and Djoko have a shot at breaking the newly set record.

The two former World No.1 players are among the biggest names participating in the 6 Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh. They have directly been given entry to the semifinal. Chances for them to meet in the finals look slim, considering that Nadal has to play an in-form Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune.

Rafa has arrived in Riyadh for the ‘Six Kings Slam’ He gets a BYE into the semi-finals, where he will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune pic.twitter.com/LxhbA1Hlig — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) October 13, 2024

If Djokovic and Nadal somehow reach the final, photos from the match — what could be their final clash ever — would take the internet by storm. Every tennis fan in the world will be keeping their fingers crossed, praying for this iconic showdown to happen.