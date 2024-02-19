ATP Rankings Latest Update: Jannik Sinner in Touching Distance of No.2 Ranking, Alex de Minaur Trumps Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas

After the Australian Open, top players flew to different parts of the world to compete in various tournaments. This has caused some upheaval in the ATP rankings after Jannik Sinner extended his unbeaten streak in 2024 to 12 wins in a row. His win in Rotterdam Open made him arguably the biggest gainer in the latest update. In the latest ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner will move to a career best position of number 3, overtaking Daniil Medvedev.

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev skipped Rotterdam as well as the Qatar Open 2024 due to a foot injury he sustained after losing in a 5-setter Australian Open final against Jannik Sinner. In a major cause of concern for the Russian, he could lose more points since he is also a defending champion at the ATP 500 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and his participation is not yet 100 percent confirmed. After losing 500 points, Medvedev will also have 1000 points to defend at the Miami Masters 2024, as that title was won by him as well last year, making Jannik Sinner the favorite to remain in the top 3 for a month at least.

The Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz lost 150 points in the latest update after he failed to defend his ATP 250 title at Buenos Aires, in his first tournament since the Australian Open. Alcaraz lost in the semifinals to the Czech unseeded player, Nicolas Jarry. Although Alcaraz has still retained the No.2 ranking, he will have to perform well at the Rio Open and additionally, has more points to lose than Sinner in Indian Wells and Miami.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, World No.1 Novak Djokovic decided to take a break and come back for the Indian Wells tournament. But his incredible 2023 season and making it to the semifinals of the Australian Open, has ensured that Djokovic is leading by 600 points to retain the No.1 ranking.

Stefanos Tsitsipas drops out of the Top 10, in latest ATP rankings

Alex de Minaur went past Taylor Fritz to become his career-best No.9 in the rankings. If Fritz However, the biggest shock in the ATP rankings was Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek star dropped out of the Top 10 rankings for the first time in five years, and finds himself ranked at number 11 in the world. This will also be the first time ever that there will be no player with a ‘single backhand’ in the top 10 of ATP rankings.

The Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori has had the biggest gain as he moved 12 places to a world ranking of 43. The Fin, impressed during his quarterfinal run at the Rotterdam Open and his performances now reflect on his ranking. India’s Sumit Nagal, jumped 23 places to enter the Top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time. Nagal is currently ranked as the world number 98. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who is still to complete a comeback, stays at 646 in the ATP rankings.