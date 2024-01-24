Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 Racket That Intrigued Jim Courier: All You Need To Know About The Model, Price and Where to Buy From in US and Europe

After Jannik Sinner defeated Sebastian Baez in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open, his iconic post-match interview with Jim Courier became the stuff of tennis folklore. Amongst many things, the player-turned-commentator grilled him about his racket. While the Italian remained coy, interest in his ‘weapon’ piqued among fans.

Advertisement

After Sinner joked that he was skinny and wanted to be muscular like Baywatch characters, Courier light-heartedly said his racket must be responsible for his big-hitting prowess. Sinner is the only player yet to drop a set in the Australian Open. The American asked him whether his racket was ‘normal’, to which the World No.4 said yes. Courier jokingly told him to stop lying and confess about his equipment’s abilities, prompting laughter.

This exchange saw tennis fans’ interest in Sinner’s equipment rise multi-fold. He is known for his hard-hitting ability, enhanced by the modified service stance he adopted late last year (ATP). Sponsored by Head, he currently uses their Speed MP 2024 racket. With a strung weight of approximately 320 grams, it is slightly above the average weight of a professional male player’s racket. It has a surface area of 100 square inches with a 16 mains 19 cross string pattern. The official description states it is curated for players with a fast game.

Advertisement

While Sinner’s exact make may not be available to the public, fans in the USA can purchase the general Head Speed MP 2024 racket from Head’s official website. It is available for $259 per piece. However, buyers can avail of a discount if they get more than one racquet. The price will come down to $249 each if they buy two or more. Head equipment is also available in several physical stores across the USA, including New York, Cincinnati, and Miami.

Patrons in Europe can get heavier discounts from third-party websites. While the Speed MP 2024 retails at €280, it can be purchased for €249 onwards on Tennis Point and Tennis Warehouse. Apart from Jannik Sinner, equipment used by other Head athletes is also on sale. The company has a prestigious list of tennis ambassadors, including Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev and more.

Jannik Sinner has a long-standing connection with Head

Sinner, after a breakthrough 2023 season that saw him rise to World No.4, recently signed an extension with Head. He has used Head equipment for his entire career, right from his teenage years, and will continue to do so after this multi-year deal renewal. Interestingly, he used skis from the company when he pursued the sport seriously from age 8 to 12. While he switched to tennis, Head remained a constant. However, his earnings from this contract are not public information.

Armed with his Head Speed MP 2024, Sinner is in white-hot form in the 2024 Australian Open. Despite entering the tournament without participating in any build-up tournaments, he has blazed through the field. He has defeated seeded opponents like Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, and Andrey Rublev without dropping a set.

After beating fellow Head athlete Rublev in the quarter-finals, Jannik Sinner is up against another fellow Head user, Novak Djokovic. It promises to be a thrilling clash between two athletes playing great tennis and developing an enthralling rivalry. If the Italian beats the reigning champion, he could join two legendary names in achieving a rare triple over the Serb. Regardless of the result, the semi-final is going to be a great advertisement for Head.