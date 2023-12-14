Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz Feature in Google’s Most Searched Athletes of 2023, Trumping Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net before the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have dominated men’s tennis in 2023. Alcaraz won the Wimbledon title, while Djokovic won three other Grand Slams including the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. Djokovic finished the year as the World No.1 and Alcaraz finished the year behind him as the World No.2.

According to Google, both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic feature in the top 10 most searched athletes list. The list surprisingly does not consist of soccer legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. At the very top is Damar Hamlin, an NFL player who plays for Buffalo Bills.

Another NFL star, Travis Kelce made it at the No.3 position. While NBA stars Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving made it to the No.4 and No.10 spots respectively. In soccer, it was Kylian Mbappe who was the most searched, making it to the No.2 spot while Harry Kane of England made it at No.5.

Novak Djokovic features at No.6 in the top 10 list. While Carlos Alcaraz was ranked at number seven in the top 10 most searched athletes list. This is quite an accomplishment as the United States continues to dominate the global sports market in a sense with its fan base and the number of sports followed in the country. Apart from Messi and Ronaldo, other big names like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did not make it from the sport of tennis, which is another big shock.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are developing a rivalry in tennis. The two players are at different stages of their career and are going head-to-head for major prizes in tennis. Even the fans are enjoying this rivalry and hope to see the duo face off against each other in finals. The build-up towards Alcaraz-Djokovic matches could be one of the potential reason behind them being in the most searched list.

Novak Djokovic set to face Carlos Alcaraz in Riyadh

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face off in a one-off match in Riyadh on December 27, 2023. Saudi Arabia have been trying to extend their sporting ventures into tennis and have successfully convinced the two best players in the world for a one-off match. The match is drawing a lot of attention as the 2024 tennis season is around the corner.

Since the match in Saudi Arabia is an exhibition match, it is less likely to be as intense as their big ATP tournament or Grand Slam duels. However, both the tennis superstars will be looking to get an edge over one another before the first Grand Slam of the upcoming season. The exhibition matches in Riyadh, will also feature WTA stars Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur.