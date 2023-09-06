How Alexander Zverev Began Rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in Crushing 2021 Win

Alexander Zverev is all set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2023 quarterfinals. Zverev’s resurgence has made the match much anticipated. The former World No.2 beat one of the pre-tournament favourites and reigning Rogers Cup champion, Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 in a thrilling, 5-set clash.

On head-to-head, Alexander Zverev has the bragging rights at the moment as he is the one leading 3-2 out of the 5 encounters against Carlos Alcaraz so far. Alcaraz has not managed to beat Zverev on any hard court so far and out of those 5 matches, 2 have been on the surface. Here is more on their first-ever meeting on the ATP Tour back in 2021.

Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in Mexico

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz played in Acapulco, Mexico in the first round of the March 2021 edition. It is incredible to now see that in that tournament, Alcaraz came in as a wildcard while Zverev was the second seed. Ofcourse, Zverev was the favourite to win that match and duly did the needful in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz was just 17 at the time and a Next Gen contender. He surprised many, including Zverev after having taken a 2-0 lead in the first set. However, after the score read 3-3, it was pretty much one way traffic in the German’s favour. Alcaraz could only win 1 out of the next 10 games of the match.

However, even as Carlos Alcaraz lost 3-6, 1-6, he did give glimpses of his brilliance that is now seen today more often. Some of his drop shots and corner-to-corner groundstrokes did scare Alexander Zverev to an extent. In fact, after the match in the press conference, Zverev was praising Alcaraz for being motivated, wanting to compete hard and not missing many opportunities at the start of the match.

While Alexander Zverev admitted that Carlos Alcaraz made him uncomfortable, he believed that seeing through the first round was vital for his campaign. The German star proved to be right as he went on to win the tournament, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Alcaraz vs Zverev live streaming and head to head

The Alcaraz vs Zverev live streaming of the US Open quarterfinal is set to be available for fans in the United States on Fubo and the ESPN app. The match timing is yet to be announced and it is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, September 6.

When it comes to their head-to-head, Alexander Zverev also beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in Vienna in 2021 on an indoor hard court. While Alcaraz is the very first top-10 player Zverev has beaten at a Grand Slam, which was last year at the French Open quarterfinals. On the other hand, Alcaraz won their previous meeting, which was at the Madrid Open 2023, in the Round of 16.