“Rafael Nadal Is Suffering a Lot”: Carlos Alcaraz Casts Shadow of Doubt on Paris Olympics Dream Pairing

Carlos Alcaraz is currently playing at the China Open and looking to gain some points to challenge Djokovic for the year-end number 1 spot. The Spaniard cruised to a first-round victory against Yannick Hanfmann and admitted at the post-match conference that he hopes to play a doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Olympics 2024. Rafael Nadal has been suffering from injury throughout the year and missed most of the year’s action.

These constant injuries and an ageing body has raised doubts over the 2 star Spaniards lining up together for their country at the Olympics 2024. Alcaraz has admitted earlier that playing together with Nadal would be a dream for him and with the atter set to return to tour in 2024, there is hope that the dream could be made possible.

Carlos Alcaraz wants to play his ‘dream match’ with Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz is currently participating in the China Open for the first time in his career. The Spaniard is the top ranked player in the tournament and the favorite to claim the title.

When asked about teaming up with Nadal at the Olympics, Alcaraz was candid about his response and admitted that it is too soon to say anything. The Spaniard added that teaming up with the 20-time Grand Slam champion like Nadal will be a dream for him but also recognized that Nadal is suffering a lot through injuries. Alcaraz admitted that playing together in Paris 2024 would depend on how both the players are feeling at that time.

“Right now Rafa is suffering a lot. I hope he can go back to training and that he can play next year from the start, in order to have a Rafa healthy and ready for the Games. Of course it would be a dream for me to play doubles with him in Paris. It depends on both of you.”

The young Spaniard added that him and Nadal must both be healthy and in peak condition in order to accomplish this dream. Alcaraz acknowledged the Olympics’ uncertainty but there is still a lot of time to go.

“There are many months left in Paris and a lot can happen. I have to be healthy, work hard and be ready for this tournament, he has to do the same. We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear that it would be a dream.”

It’s worth mentioning that the idea of Alcaraz and Nadal teaming up for a major tournament isn’t totally new. They might have played in the Davis Cup finals together, but both withdrew from the tournament due to various reasons.

Nadal’s recovery and potential comeback

Rafael Nadal has been working his way back to fitness at the Rafael Nadal Academy back in Mallorca. The Spaniard has already announced he will be back on Tour in 2024. Alcaraz and Nadal could have paired up together for Spain at the Davis Cup but both the players withdrew citing rest and injuries respectively.

Earlier this year, David Ferrer announced that Rafael Nadal will be back playing tennis sooner rather than later. Given Nadal’s track record of making good comebacks, there is every reason to expect he will be back and fully competitive soon. The last time Nadal made a comeback from a big injury, he won the Australian Open 2022 in dramatic fashion before winning the French Open as well that followed five months later.

The World No.1, Novak Djokovic, will also compete for two gold medals in the Games. The chance of seeing Djokovic, Nadal, and Alcaraz compete on the same doubles court is an exciting prospect, and it could be the highlight of the Paris Olympics 2024.