Jannik Sinner Equals Rafael Nadal With ATP Award, Still Miles Behind Roger Federer

May 31, 2011; Paris, FRANCE; Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the ITF world champions dinner, honoring the best of 2010, accepting his mens singles award at the Pavillon D’Armenonville. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy waves to the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner added another feather to his cap after he was voted as the ATP Fans’ Favorite Player of 2023 in the men’s singles category. The Italian scaled new heights this season and was picked by fans for the ATP Award. With this win, he matched Rafael Nadal’s tally, but both are far off from challenging Swiss great, Roger Federer.

2023 proved to be the Sinner’s best season as he finished the year at a career-best World No.4 ranking. He won his first ATP Masters title and made it to the final match of the ATP Finals on home soil. Leading Italy to Davis Cup victory further endeared him to fans, and the love was evident when he was given a rousing reception in a capacity soccer stadium back home.

Sinner was chosen as the Fans’ Favorite men’s singles player for 2023, staving off the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. To elect a winner, fans voted online for their choice from the top 25 in the ATP Race rankings. Sinner is only the fifth player to receive this honour since its inception in 2000. Nadal won it for the first time only last year. Since he fell out of the top 25 after his injury layoff, he was not an eligible contender this year.

Federer leads the list by a humongous gap. He has secured the accolade a whopping 19 out of the 24 times it has been given out. From 2003 to 2021, he was the Fans’ Favourite singles player every year. Only when he retired in 2022 did the award change hands and go to Nadal. The Swiss icon’s streak is legendary and virtually impossible to beat.

Sinner, 22, will have to play until he is 40 and win the Fans’ Favourite award every season just to equal Federer’s tally. However, he can eclipse Nadal if he receives the honour one more time. The Spaniard is currently ranked No.668, and 2024 is speculated to be his final year on the Tour. Hence, it is unlikely he will lift the award again, opening the door for Sinner to surpass him.

Fans react to Jannik Sinner winning ATP Fans’ Favourite Award

Most fans on social media agreed with Jannik Sinner being voted the Fans’ Favourite singles player. Not only did he have a great season on the court, but he also saw his mass appeal increase off of it. This is his second ATP Award after winning the 2019 Newcomer of the Year.

Some, however, expressed surprise over Alcaraz not winning it.

Sinner is also in contention for the the Most Improved Player of the Year Award and the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. His incredible season also got his coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, nominated for the Coach of the Year honour.