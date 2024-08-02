Rafael Nadal Slammed for Poor Sportsmanship After Olympics Exit Thanks to Novak Djokovic’s Instagram Post

Rafael Nadal is under fire for his lack of sportsmanship following his exit from the Olympics after losing to Novak Djokovic. Fans were quick to notice that Nadal didn’t post anything about their match or their rivalry on social media, especially after Djokovic wrote a heartwarming post that featured the Spaniard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

This has led many to believe that Nadal is salty and arrogant, unable to handle Djokovic’s dominance and better numbers. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with Nadal.

Novak Djokovic seems to have won more fans at the Olympics than Rafael Nadal! pic.twitter.com/kGgGuACcPx — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 2, 2024

They were also quick to compare the situation to Djokovic’s actions. They pointed out the double standards and quick judgment of Novak’s actions, often painting him in a bad light.

Like, when Djokovic pointed his ear to the crowd, it’s called poor sportsmanship, but Nadal ignoring Djokovic’s post isn’t.

Rafael Nadal found himself at the center of another controversy during his final Olympic match. He was accused of gesturing at a female umpire with his finger to show his disagreement with her decision in the second set, which ultimately gave his opponents the advantage.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is shaking his finger to the umpire with a look of disgust on his face because he disagreed with a decision she made.



Now tell me which of these two men will get criticised the most, the guy pointing to his ear or the guy being a total disrespectful ass? https://t.co/fKmW6rdbMz pic.twitter.com/9uTuuw0E9p — Jason (@Certinfy) July 31, 2024

This incident only fueled the fire, with fans questioning why Djokovic’s actions are scrutinized more harshly than Nadal’s. Despite all this drama, the former World No.1’s run in the Olympics continues.

At the time of writing this report, Djokovic was leading 6-4, 3-2 against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the men’s singles semi-final on Friday. Even if the 2008 bronze medalist loses the match, he would take a lot of heart from his performance and certainly have won more hearts than ever too.

Djokovic considered as the Tennis GOAT over Nadal, on and off Court

While emotions run high in competitive sports, it’s clear that both Nadal and Djokovic have had their moments of questionable sportsmanship. Nadal’s failure to acknowledge Djokovic’s kind gesture and his controversial umpire incident have certainly put him in a negative light.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that both players are human and prone to emotional reactions. And two people do not think or act the same. So while Djokovic felt the need to have a special post on his rivalry with Nadal, the Spaniard might not be as expressive enough especially after a loss like that.

As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how Nadal will respond to this backlash and if he will address the fans’ concerns.

For now, Djokovic is aiming for gold, something he is yet to achieve. If he wins his match against Musetti, he has a sure shot at winning an Olympic medal. Meanwhile, Nadal is pondering over his future and might be seen next directly at the Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin in September.