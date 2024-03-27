mobile app bar

Rafael Nadal Superfan Trolled by Tennis Community on X For Posting Factually Poor Stat to Support Spaniard

Tanmay Roy
Published

5 Most Followed Men's Tennis Players on Social Media in 2024 Ft. Rafael Nadal

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal © Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Big Three i.e. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic form the majority of the tennis fans in the world. They reach up to unscaled limits just to hail, praise, and worship their heroes. One such superfan of Rafael Nadal, who goes by the ‘X’ handle ‘A Tennis Propagandist’, shared an interesting and curious stat about Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. But by his caption, it was clear that he was smitten by Nadal’s record against all the best players in the world.

‘A Tennis Propagandist’ shared a stat that showed Rafael Nadal’s win% against his big rivals: 60% against Roger Federer, 71% against Andy Murray, 86% against Stan Wawrinka, 83% against Daniil Medvedev, 67% against Carlos Alcaraz, and shockingly 100% against Jannik Sinner. In comparison, surprisingly enough, Novak Djokovic’s win percentage numbers are lower.

A Tennis Propagandist tweeted, “Rafael Nadal’s record vs the best players is simply INSANE.”

While this tweet is stunning enough, there are a few loopholes in it. Many fans are simply pointing out how biased the stat is towards Nadal, and it doesn’t consider certain practicalities. For one, Rafael Nadal played against Sinner and Alcaraz when they weren’t such big players. The Spaniard and the Italian players are 20 and 22 years old respectively, and Nadal hasn’t played in nearly a year now due to injury. He mainly played them when they were starting out as teenagers and Nadal was already a legend.

Another one is that, although the stat shows how good Nadal is against Federer, Murray, etc, it misses out on an important player – Novak Djokovic. The stat shows a comparison of Nadal and Djokovic side-by-side, but not against each other. With such things considered, the stat does become a biased one.

It was a Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic fan fight in the comments

Although one might feel that Rafael Nadal fans will rush to his defense, such is the support on other sides such as Djokovic and Federer, that it didn’t take long for them to point out the errors. While one fan simply pointed out the numerous records where Djokovic is ahead, that were ignored, another pointed out that he plays less since he always remains injured. His hatred towards Nadal for supporting Saudi-backed tennis leagues was also evident.

While Rafael Nadal does have some stunning records (even besides these) up his kitty, true tennis fans would point out the real-life situations under which the matches were played. Nadal remains the player with the most matches won in ATP 1000 Masters events. However, Djokovic has more Masters titles (40) than Nadal (36).

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

