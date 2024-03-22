5 Biggest Tennis Names Serena Williams Does Not Follow On Instagram Ft. Andre Agassi

Serena Williams is one of the most famous players in the history of tennis. The American superstar is the second-most followed women’s tennis star on social media. Williams has around 35 million followers across her social media accounts. The American superstar often posts about her post-retirement life on Instagram and fans enjoy her content.

Serena Williams has 17.2 million followers on Instagram. While the American star follows Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, she does not follow some of the most famous tennis players in history. Here is a list of tennis superstars that Serena Williams does not follow on her Instagram account.

1. Roger Federer

Roger Federer is arguably the most famous tennis star of all-time. The Swiss maestro won 20 Grand Slam titles throughout his career and was a fan favorite. However, Serena Williams does not follow Federer on Instagram. It is surprising considering the fact that the American and Swiss maestro are said to share a great bond.

2. Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras is an American tennis star who dominated the late 1990s with his elegant style and aggressive tennis style. Sampras is a popular figure among fans despite his retirement and often posts on his social media account. But Williams does not follow Sampras on Instagram.

3. Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova burst onto the scene after as a teenager. The Russian ace is still loved by her fans even after retiring from professional tennis. Sharapova is often spotted watching live matches throughout the tennis season.

Also, Williams and Sharapova were engaged in an intense rivalry over the course of their careers. Hence, it is not surprising that Williams does not follow Maria Sharapova on Instagram.

4. Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi is another one of the American tennis stars who rejuvenated tennis. Agassi is a 8-time Grand Slam winner and engaged in a rivalry with Pete Sampras. Serena Williams was bursting onto the scene around the same time as a young American prodigy. However, Williams does not follow Andre Agassi on Instagram despite having the highest regard for him.

5. Martina Navratilova

Navratilova is one of the greatest women’s player of all time. The American ace has won 18 Grand Slam titles throughout her career. Navratilova was the player to beat between 1980 to 1990 and completely dominated women’s tennis.

Despite her age, the 67 year-old is active on social media accounts and Instagram. However, Serena Williams does not follow the American ace on Instagram either.