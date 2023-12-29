“Rafael Nadal Wants To Be the Best”: Did Novak Djokovic Take a Subtle Dig at the Spaniard?

As Rafael Nadal’s return to tennis comes closer, Novak Djokovic spoke about him in a press conference in Riyadh recently. He said the Spaniard always wants to win titles and be the best, hence he will target a Grand Slam in 2024. This could be a dig at Nadal, who had previously said the Serb was ‘obsessed’ with trophies and would have been angered at not achieving records.

Advertisement

Nadal will feature in the 2024 Brisbane International, starting December 31, after last playing in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. During a recent interview, he remarked that he is not sure about the level of his tennis upon return. However, many back him to conserve his best for the French Open, his favourite Slam. He is tipped to lift his 15th Roland Garros title despite his struggles.

Speaking on the sidelines of his exhibition match in Saudi Arabia (via Eurosport), Djokovic echoed the sentiment. He said he expects Nadal to be his best and prove the naysayers wrong. He believed the 22-time Grand Slam winner was not someone who would return only to make up the numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest. Many times they’ve signed him out, they’ve done that with me as well. But we’ve proved them wrong. He’s not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play – let’s say – on a medium level, play a few matches.” Djokovic claimed Nadal wants to be the best and win more Grand Slams. He was certain the former World No.1 trained for his comeback with that goal.