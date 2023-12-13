What is the Coco Gauff Net Worth? American Star Tipped to Cross $15,000,000 Mark in 2024

Coco Gauff turned the 2023 season around in style in the second half with a fantastic American swing that culminated in her first-ever Grand Slam victory. To cap off the season, she even made it to the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. The 19-year-old American has been the name on everyone’s lips since her breakthrough season in 2021 and now the teenager is contending seriously for big titles, fuelling the Coco Gauff net worth query online even more, especially in the United States.

With big trophies and fame, comes big paychecks. Tennis is a sport where you have to work your way to the top if you want to make a lot of money. Besides that, you also need to be presentable enough with a good agent to be a huge prospect for marketers. Gauff has made the year 2023 of her own with multiple titles and a maiden Grand Slam, making her currently one of tennis’ most sought-after players.

Luckily for Coco Gauff, she also tends to play doubles matches and is equally skilled in the category as much as singles. That helps her up her prize money and compensate in case she doesn’t do well in one of those categories in certain events. While she does have Jessica Pegula to thank for her doubles success, undoubtedly it is American tennis legend Brad Gilbert and his team that helped Gauff bounce back in the second half of 2023 when it comes to women’s singles tennis.

After securing back-to-back titles in Washington (WTA 500) and the Cincinnati Masters (WTA 1000), the 19-year-old carried the hopes of an entire nation, to secure her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Gauff could follow Serena Williams to continue making tennis extremely attractive for sports lovers in the country. With age on her side, she has time as well as so much to room to improve in every aspect that she is someone promising.

The estimated Coco Gauff net worth in 2023

According to WTA, Coco Gauff has overall earned $12.22 million in prize money approximately. In 2023 alone, she earned $6.7 million in prize money, which is more than half of that amount. In fact, such has been her success that Sportico recently declared the American as the top-ranked women’s athlete in the world when it comes to her earnings. She even beat Iga Swiatek, who has won more titles and Grand Slams than her, to earn $22.7 million in 2023 if her prize money, endorsements and all sources of income are considered.

So even if taxes, expenses and other currency exchange fluctuations are taken into account, the Coco Gauff net worth could easily shoot up next year by another $5-6 million or probably even more if her agent manages to secure more business deals for her. This also would include her participation fees in tournaments. According to Marca, the Coco Gauff net worth currently is above $10 million on estimate.

Additionally, the Coco Gauff net worth could only increase in coming years since the American youngster herself admitted recently that she is someone very frugal in nature when it comes to spending money. Besides, it is her father who takes financial decisions for her, making her grounded and focused on her game more. Experts such as at Forbes believe that Gauff could have earned more from endorsements in 2023 but didn’t because of the ‘slow approach’ from her team featuring her father and her agent. However, Gauff is not perturbed at least on the surface and has a lot to achieve and look into otherwise.

Coco Gauff is arguably the new superstar of women’s tennis and the brands are lining up to sign the American. Gauff represents a country with a proud economy and a lengthy tennis legacy, providing her additional options for sponsors. Her timing of success is flawless too, as marketers are on the lookout for the sport’s next superstar to fill the void left by Serena Williams’ retirement.

Gauff has a partnership with Head and uses a Head Graphene 360 Speed MP racquet. She wears tennis shoes and outfits in New Balance and in October 2018, Gauff signed her first multi-year sponsorship deal with New Balance. In March 2019, she secured a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Italian food company Barilla, who also support tennis legend Roger Federer.

Gauff is already making strides in getting endorsements and matching the great Roger Federer, as she announced a partnership with Rolex, who also endorse the Swiss superstar. Another successful season in 2024 with more title wins, will lead to even more money and endorsements for the American superstar. In 2023, she also scored deals with Baker Tilly, Bose and UPS.