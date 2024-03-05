“Disgusting” – Tennis Titan Rafael Nadal Receives Backlash From Fans For His Golf Swing

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal after his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal’s achievement in the game of tennis is unknown to none. His stature in the sport is probably unmatched by any other player. The former World No.1 has 22 Grand Slams in his career which also includes 14 French Open titles. However, the 37-year-old Tennis Titan recently garnered attention from the golfing fraternity.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular X (formerly Twitter) golf update page, shared a video of Nadal swinging a golf club and asked what the tennis star’s swing looked like. Fans were really unforgiving on the same and replied with multiple quirky comments.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at what fans feel about Rafael Nadal’s golf swing.

Fans React To Rafael Nadal’s Recently Golf Club Swing Video

While the Tennis Titan is a scratch golfer with a handicap score ranging between 0.3 and 1.5, fans did not quite like his golf swing. One of the golf enthusiasts called it “disgusting” but added that Nadal probably hits the ball a mile away.

Another user commented that Rafael Nadal has a similar right-hand action as he has for tennis which might work for him.



A golf fan called the Tennis Titan’s golf swing “Horrendous”, however, added that he had heard that the player was good at golf.

A golf enthusiast wanted PGA Tour pro Max Homa to rate Rafael Nadal’s swing

While most of the fans were unforgiving towards Nadal’s golf swing, some did appreciate the Tennis star player. Here are some top comments from the fans on X:



Well, it really does not matter what Rafael Nadal’s golf swing looks like. He is an absolute legend in the game of Tennis.