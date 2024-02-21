HomeSearch

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Dubai Open 2024

Tanmay Roy
|Published

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova Prediction

Image Credits: Coco Gauff – © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/ Karolina Pliskova – © Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Dubai Tennis Championships has reached its third round, and one of the high-profile matches in the round is Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova. The American tennis star got a huge boost in her rankings after her semi-final finish at the Australian Open 2024, whereas Pliskova is coming on the back of her semi-final finish at the Qatar Open, where she gave Iga Swiatek a walkover. But going by better ranking and current dominance, The SportsRush predicts Coco Gauff to win the match.

The Gauff vs Pliskova match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center. It will start not before 4 pm local time on Wednesday (7 AM ET). The weather in Dubai is moderate. The temperature will remain around 24 degrees Celsius with 29 km/h wind speed and 49% humidity.

Here are answers to a few FAQs:

What is the Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head?

The Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head is 1-1. Pliskova won their first encounter in the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open, where the score was 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. The next time they met was a year later in the Bet1Open, Berlin when Coco Gauff took her revenge with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

What are the Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova odds?

As per the Tennis Tonic website, the odds of Coco Gauff winning the match are 1.26. In comparison, the odds of Karolina Pliskova are 3.88.

Where to watch Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova live?

The match can be watched live online on Tennis TV. For the American audience, it will stream live on Tennis Channel, and for the UK viewers, they can watch it on Sky Sports.

What is the Karolina Pliskova ranking currently?

The ranking of Karolina Pliskova is 36 in the WTA world rankings. In comparison, Coco Gauff’s ranking is 3. She was at 5 going into the AO 2024, but after her semi-final finish, she jumped two places to 3.

How much money has Coco Gauff made?

Coco Gauff has made $13,240,713 in prize money throughout her tennis career so far. Her total net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $12 million. It includes sponsorship deals with New Balance, Head Sport GmbH, Barilla, etc.

Share this article

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy