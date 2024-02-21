Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Dubai Open 2024

The Dubai Tennis Championships has reached its third round, and one of the high-profile matches in the round is Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova. The American tennis star got a huge boost in her rankings after her semi-final finish at the Australian Open 2024, whereas Pliskova is coming on the back of her semi-final finish at the Qatar Open, where she gave Iga Swiatek a walkover. But going by better ranking and current dominance, The SportsRush predicts Coco Gauff to win the match.

The Gauff vs Pliskova match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center. It will start not before 4 pm local time on Wednesday (7 AM ET). The weather in Dubai is moderate. The temperature will remain around 24 degrees Celsius with 29 km/h wind speed and 49% humidity.

Here are answers to a few FAQs:

What is the Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head?

The Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head is 1-1. Pliskova won their first encounter in the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open, where the score was 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. The next time they met was a year later in the Bet1Open, Berlin when Coco Gauff took her revenge with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

What are the Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova odds?

As per the Tennis Tonic website, the odds of Coco Gauff winning the match are 1.26. In comparison, the odds of Karolina Pliskova are 3.88.

Where to watch Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova live?

The match can be watched live online on Tennis TV. For the American audience, it will stream live on Tennis Channel, and for the UK viewers, they can watch it on Sky Sports.

What is the Karolina Pliskova ranking currently?

The ranking of Karolina Pliskova is 36 in the WTA world rankings. In comparison, Coco Gauff’s ranking is 3. She was at 5 going into the AO 2024, but after her semi-final finish, she jumped two places to 3.

How much money has Coco Gauff made?

Coco Gauff has made $13,240,713 in prize money throughout her tennis career so far. Her total net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $12 million. It includes sponsorship deals with New Balance, Head Sport GmbH, Barilla, etc.