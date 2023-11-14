“Roger Federer in 2017 at 36”: Coco Gauff’s Coach & Fans Debate on Novak Djokovic 2023 Season Being Best Season in 50 Years

Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia (right) shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Gilbert recently posted a tweet appreciating Novak Djokovic’s 2023 season, labeling it the best men’s season in the last 50 years. Gilbert, who is now coaching Coco Gauff, is famous for his controversial opinions and sparked another debate with his twitter comments. The American tweeted appreciating the Serbian after Novak Djokovic won the year end number 1 ranking.

Advertisement

In his tweet, Gilbert declared that Novak Djokovic’s season in 2023 is the best by a men’s player in the last 50 years. This statement has started a frenzy on twitter with many tennis fans challenging this call by the American.

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed incredible success in the 2023 season. The Serbian superstar has won three Grand Slam titles, and reached the final of Wimbledon. The 36 year-old won the Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters to go with his Major titles and is unbeaten on tour since Wimbledon. With the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup still to go, the Serbian can improve on an already successful 2023 season.

Advertisement

While Gilbert thinks this is the best season by any player in last 50 years, the tennis community on twitter were quick to put out other names. Fans mentioned Roger Federer’s season in 2017 as a possible competition to Novak Djokovic. The Swiss was 36 at the time, same age as Djokovic right now, and competing with the other two members of the ‘Big Three’ at their peak.

In 2017, Roger Federer won the Australian Open and the Wimbledon championship and also won other big tournaments like Shanghai Masters and Indian Wells. The Swiss star had an impressive win-loss record of 54-5 throughout the year. This season was even more special because Federer had undergone a knee surgery in 2016.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bgtennisnation/status/1724042788453707984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CoryKarma/status/1724199235296366616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MattWaters4/status/1724043245338956008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JCG85/status/1724149254258589735?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lis_1090/status/1724045950413648269?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theocman13/status/1724073038512070877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rickinblackuk/status/1724313084037136818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/djurovic_lj/status/1724071242951786910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bombaybeerbelly/status/1724140430839644373?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MerlionMedia/status/1724071509734371357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Novak Djokovic favorite to win the ATP Finals 2023 to end an incredible season

Novak Djokovic has been drawn with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune in the ATP Finals draw. The Serbian is the favorite to win a record breaking seventh ATP Finals title in Turin. Djokovic is on an unbeaten streak since losing the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.

While the Serbia is favorite, he will face competition from Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz is suffering from a loss of form, making Novak Djokovic the clear favorite for the ATP Finals 2023. The Serbian will participate in the Davis Cup aiming for glory with Serbia, later in the year.