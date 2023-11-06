Roger Federer Labeled “GOAT of ATP 250s” After Titles Tally Comparison With Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won the 40th Masters title of his career on Sunday, a number never heard of before in the game. This has evoked comparisons once again between the Serb and Roger Federer when it comes to who is the greatest the game has ever seen. One of the burning questions raised by fans on social media recently is whether the number of titles won has any relevance as compared to the breakdown of which titles have been won more by both players.

The battle of ‘quality vs quantity’ was brought out by one X user. He mentioned Roger Federer winning 103 ATP titles, but 49 of those have come in ATP 250 and 500 titles. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic has 97 ATP titles at the moment but only 27 of those have been ATP 250 and 500 titles.

As a result, Novak Djokovic enthusiasts had a field day on social media. The stat, though correct, proves that Djokovic has won more ‘big’ titles, i.e. Masters 1000s, Grand Slams and ATP Finals than Federer.

Roger Federer has won more ATP 250 titles than Novak Djokovic. However, the one player who has the maximum ATP 250 titles in history is Jimmy Connors, with as many as 59 of those. Connors also has the all-time record for the most ATP titles won overall by any men’s singles player, which even the great Federer could not break. While Federer has 103, Connors remains 6 ahead with 109 of those.

Even then, Jimmy Connors is considered an all-time great when more than half of his titles were ATP 250 ones, which are considered in the lowest category amongst top players. It is a separate point that Connors has won 8 Grand Slams and 1 ATP Finals title. The other 36 titles of his came in ATP 500 and ATP 1000 Masters titles (Which were earlier known as Grand Prix or WCT titles).

But many fans from the current generation have now called Roger Federer ‘The GOAT of ATP 250 titles’ when being compared to Novak Djokovic. When it comes to ATP 1000 Masters titles, Federer has 28 of those, which is 27.18% win percentage. On the other hand, with 40 out of 97, Djokovic already has an impressive win percentage of 41.23%. There is another strong point of view that Federer has bigger ATP 250 numbers since Djokovic has not participated in most or many of those level tournaments.

In terms of big titles, Roger Federer has 54 to his name (20 Grand Slams, 28 Masters 1000s and 6 ATP Finals). On the other hand, Novak Djokovic has 70 of those (24 Grand Slams, 40 Masters 1000s and 6 ATP Finals). That number could well reach 71 soon as Djokovic is primed to win the ATP Finals for a record 7th time, where he would overtake Federer for the same.

Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer – Fans take their pick

