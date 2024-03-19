Stefanos Tsitsipas Makes Miami Open 2024 Memorable For Him Even Before Playing The Tournament With Generous Gesture to City’s Community

Stefanos Tsitsipas might’ve had a tough break in the Indian Wells 2024. However, the Greek is looking to begin the Miami Open 2024 by “cleansing his soul”. Ahead of the ATP 1000 tournament in Florida, Tsitsipas assisted the Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade non-profit organization and gave back to the community by helping to revive a home.

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is known for his philosophical character, seemed to enjoy his break between the two tournaments of the Sunshine Double as he tied up with the non-profit organization and painted homes on Monday.

“I like helping people, I like doing the best for the planet and world. So, today was a great opportunity for me to get out here and do something different. Start my day in a different sort of format than I’m used to. It was very refreshing. I felt like it cleansed my soul,” said Stefanos, per CBS Miami.

Advertisement

The World No.11 was also accompanied by his competitor Sebastian Korda, who grew up only a 4-hour drive away from Miami. Tsitsipas also believed that sharing the activity with the likes of Korda helped him get closer to the others on the ATP Tour.

“I had a lot of fun with my competitors, some of the tennis players on the Tour… I don’t know them that well, but I think it brought us together and closer and into the same purpose to help the community here,” added Stefanos.

Eventually, the 2-time ATP Masters 1000 winner revealed his goals for the upcoming week. Drawing comparisons between reviving the house and his performance on the court, the 25-year-old claimed that he wanted to “finish the tournament on a good note”.

“I want to finish this tournament the same way I finished this house today, which was a great way, in my opinion. Finish the tournament like that on a good note, so I hope I can have the same feelings for my tennis and be a creator out on the court, which is ultimately my goal,” said Stefanos.

Potential road to the Miami Open 2024 Finals for Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered an unexpected loss against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Indian Wells 2024. However, the European will shake off the loss and concentrate on performing better at the Miami Open 2024.

Advertisement

Realistically, Stefanos has a relatively easy route to the fourth round of the tournament. After receiving a first-round bye with the virtue of being the 10th seed, Tsitsipas will play the winner of Denis Shapovalov and Luciano Darderi in the second round. Later, he will more than likely go up against Alexander Bublik in the third round.

From the fourth round of the tournament, things could become tough for the former World No.3 as he is projected to face Andrey Rublev. If managed to defeat the Russian in the fourth round, the “Greek God” would mostly have to face the most in-form player of the season – Jannik Sinner.

Following an improbable win against Sinner, Tsitsipas could proceed to play Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and will more than likely have to face the Indian Wells 2024 winner Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.