How Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer Rivalry Galvanized Sinking Monte Carlo Masters in the Mid-2000s

There aren’t many sports rivalries like the Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer rivalry in tennis. A Nadal vs Federer match became an event in itself. It was even instrumental in fueling the popularity of the Monte Carlo Masters because prior to their 2006 final match, the event was not often frequented by top players in the world, with Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi being notable, regular absentees in the 90s and start of 2000s.

Up until 2006, there weren’t too many repeated winners in the tournament. Only Thomas Muster, Illie Nastasie, and Bjorn Borg had won the tournament thrice in their careers.

But the 2006 Monte Carlo Masters final proved to be an epic clash and made it sought-after amongst players and fans alike again. It was the 5th time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played against each other in their careers. Nadal won 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Although two of the sets were easily won by Nadal, Federer had the skill and fire required to stand up to him and tie two sets.

Unfortunately for the Swiss legend and his fans, Nadal was too strong on clay. The Spaniard went on to win the event 11 times, with 2017 and 2018 editions being his last two wins.

Federer played Nadal in the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters once again in 2007 and one final time in 2008. Soon, the Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer match became the centerpiece of tennis competitions; an eye candy for fans. The 2007 finals weren’t as dramatic as the 2006 one, as Nadal won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 as the final was also reduced to a best-of-3. It was an unceremonious contest, where Federer threw punches but Nadal was just too strong for him on clay.

In the 2008 edition, Federer did slightly better but again that did not prove to be enough. The scoreline ended at 7-5, 7-5 in Nadal’s favor. It was a hat-trick of Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer finals at the Monte Carlo Masters (2006-2008). Federer was the World No.1 player during this period, and Nadal was No.2. Yet, he stood no chance against Nadal.

Shockingly, Federer played four finals but never won the Monte Carlo Masters. After the 2007 finals, Federer and Nadal had a few words to say about their experiences against each other, as reported by The Augusta Chronicle.

Federer said, “I lost four times against Rafa. I’d rather have that than lose against four different guys.”

Until then, Federer had played 4 times against Nadal on clay – twice at the French Open and twice at the Monte Carlo Masters. He lost on all four occasions.

Federer continued, “I feel this match gave me some information. I’m absolutely in the mix with him on clay. I feel like I’m in good shape for the rest of clay court season, and it’s going to come down to the French Open to see who wins.”

Humble as ever, Nadal complemented Federer in return for putting up a good fight and a terrific match overall.

“Today’s match was very close. For sure, it’s a surprise to win in two sets against the No. 1. I was confident because I was playing my best tennis this week.”, Nadal was quoted as saying after that win.

Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer – It has been a one-sided affair on clay court

The Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer clash has happened 40 times in their careers so far. Of those 40, Nadal won 24 and Federer won 16. Nadal’s dominance over Federer in their head-to-head is a result of his sheer, monstrous, one-sided supremacy in clay-court matches. 16 matches out of those 40 have been played on court between the two players. Nadal leads 14-2 on that surface. At the Monte Carlo Masters, Federer lost all 3 times, as mentioned above, he faced Nadal.

Owing to this sheer brilliance of Nadal, especially on one court, over Federer, many fans believe that the Spaniard was a better player than the Swiss. Nadal also won 22 Grand Slams, 2 more than that of Federer. Therefore, this fact too checks out in support of that belief.