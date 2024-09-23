Roger Federer Making a Mistake of Marketing the Laver Cup as ‘Tennis’ Ryder Cup’: Charlie Eccleshare

The Laver Cup this year generated a ton of buzz, thanks in large part to Roger Federer’s hands-on approach to marketing the event. With big names like Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev in action, the tournament drew in fans from around the globe.

Federer’s business acumen was on full display. He brought in sponsors, expanded the event’s reach, and created an atmosphere that made the Laver Cup feel like more than just another exhibition.

But not everyone is convinced the Laver Cup is tennis’s answer to the Ryder Cup. Journalist Tom Eccleshare, who covered the event from the media box in Berlin, questioned Federer’s team’s attempts to elevate the tournament to that level. On his podcast, Eccleshare stated,

“Yes, they care loads about the tournament, but at the same time, they don’t have the existential angst that they have at a Grand Slam or even at the Olympics. Losing isn’t going to haunt them for weeks. If this was the Ryder Cup, the tension would be much higher.”

Eccleshare’s point is hard to ignore. While the Laver Cup is exciting, it lacks the weight of a Grand Slam or even the Olympics. Players don’t have the same pressure here, and losing won’t stay with them as it might after a Slam defeat.

The golf’s Ryder Cup has an intensity that’s hard to replicate in the Laver Cup. The Ryder Cup will see the United States and European teams taking on each other every two years.

At the same time, tennis needs entertainment. The Grand Slams and other high-stakes tournaments are filled with pressure and intensity, which makes events like the Laver Cup a nice change of pace. It gives players a chance to enjoy the sport, while still bringing a competitive edge.

It’s a necessary balance. Otherwise, tennis is such a serious, individual sport, and a bit of fun every once in a while can’t hurt. Federer knows that, and he’s using the Laver Cup to create a space where players can show a different side of themselves, without the crushing weight of major titles looming over them. While the Laver Cup may not be the Ryder Cup, it’s carving its own niche.