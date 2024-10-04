Roger Federer Reveals Mistake He Made in his 20s While Promoting New Uniqlo Collection

Roger Federer has frequently been considered the player closest to achieving “perfection” as a result of his achievements, grace, and humility. However, the Swiss legend has often expressed his aversion to the word. In Uniqlo’s latest promotional video, Federer reiterates his stance on the advantages of being imperfect.

The Japanese clothing brand used “Imperfection” as the theme for their most recent campaign. In the same video, Federer reveals the mistake he made during his 20s and claims that being perfect is simply a myth.

“It’s funny when I look back at my 20s, I felt always like seeking perfection. I remember even saying that in interviews or to the press, ‘I want to try to hit the perfect serve, play the perfect match,’ and then as you grow older, you realize perfect is not something that is attainable.”

He believes imperfections would motivate one to continue to work hard. “So, being imperfect is actually great, good, cool, and okay. The imperfections are actually what gets us up in the morning trying to be better,” Federer said in the video.

This isn’t the only time when the former World No.1 has disclosed being at peace with the fact that he wasn’t perfect. Earlier in June, the 20-time Grand Slam winner was invited to Dartmouth University to deliver the commencement speech for the graduating class of 2024.

At one point in this inspiring speech, Federer busted the narrative about him being “perfect.” He did so by revealing an interesting statistic from his illustrious career — he won only 54% of the total points.

“In tennis, perfection is impossible… In the 1,526 singles matches I played in my career, I won almost 80% of those matches… Now, I have a question for all of you… what percentage of the points do you think I won in those matches? Only 54%,” Federer said.

It’s wonderful to see Uniqlo busting myths about perfection. It also seems like a great marketing strategy to use the topic that Federer spoke about during his commencement speech. Judging from the success of Roger’s speech, the apparel brand will hope to receive a similar outcome for their campaign.