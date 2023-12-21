"Said the Same in 2019, 2020, 2021": Fans Ridicule Former World No. 2 Over Novak Djokovic & Australian Open Claim

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 tennis season is set to resume with the Australian Open. Recently, former World No.2, Alex Corretja has claimed that the Australian Open in 2023 will be the most open tournament in recent times. The former Spanish star feels that every player has a chance to win the Grand Slam this time around. Corretja said that he does not feel Novak Djokovic is the clear favorite to win the tournament.

“We have several players that can do very well and are playing at their best, physically. You have players that can really cause problems to Novak, and that’s why I think is going to be probably the most open Australian Opens in the last few years.”

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at the Australian Open, having won the tournament in 2023. The Serbian is the favorite to defend his title in Melbourne but could face tough challenges from the younger generation.

However, the Spaniard’s claim have not gone down well with Djokovic fans. They believe that the same is said about the World No.1 every year and he keeps proving them wrong. Prior to 2023, Djokovic won the title Down Under in 2019, 2020 and 2021 despite having to face an in-form Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal apart from other upcoming young stars.

Novak Djokovic still the favorite to dominate men’s tennis in 2024

Novak Djokovic dominated the tennis world in 2023. The 24-time Grand Slam champion won three Grand Slam titles and made it to the final of the Wimbledon. Djokovic further won the Paris Masters, Cincinnati Masters and the ATP Finals to end his year on a high. Now at the age of 36, the Serbian is showing no signs of slowing down and is going toe-to-toe with the younger generation of players.

Novak Djokovic has already declared his intention of challenging for all four Grand Slam titles in 2024. The Serbian will further aim to win the Olympics in Paris to complete his trophy cabinet as well. Djokovic has done well to keep the younger generation at bay so far. Now, with Rafael Nadal set to return to the ATP Tour as well, all eyes of the tennis world will be on how Djokovic manages to continue his domination in men’s tennis.