How Roger Federer Sowed the Seeds of Carlos Alcaraz Becoming Wimbledon Champion With One Incredible Gesture

Rishika Singh
Published

Carlos Alcaraz has special request for Roger Federer which fans would love to see fulfilled

Images Credits: Carlos Alcaraz – © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/ Roger Federer – © Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

Whenever Wimbledon comes up, Roger Federer is one name which is always bought up by fans and the media. The 8-time champion has gone beyond his wins and losses to inspire a new generation, including Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz, under the guidance of his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, received a golden opportunity to knock with Federer once, which left a lasting impact on his budding career.

The story begins on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2019, when Ferrero, a former contender of Federer, approached the Swiss wizard with a request. Their picture is now going viral on X again.

Ferrero, who had developed a good camaraderie with Federer over the years, asked him to have a practice session with his disciple, Carlos Alcaraz, who was then playing in the juniors. After Federer accepted his request, Ferrero assured him that if he played as he usually does, and not go easy on him, Alcaraz would thrive in that challenge.

And the 3-time Grand Slam champion proved the former World No.1 correct. That session was more than just a practice; it was a transformative moment for Alcaraz. 

More often than not, Spanish players have had to push themselves to play well on grass early on in their careers. One would think that Rafael Nadal paved the way for Carlos Alcaraz’s success at Wimbledon too, which true to some degree.

However, what’s better than getting a hit with the master of the surface, Roger Federer? The youngster is always grateful to the Swiss legend.

Carlos Alcaraz Has Roger Federer’s Blessings to Do Better Than Him

In an interview with Tennis Majors in 2020, Carlos Alcaraz recalled that moment and felt that no player had the experience which he got to encounter with Roger Federer on July 10, 2019. 

“It went extremely well, it was a unique experience for me. I was very pleased afterwards and I learnt a lot.

“At the beginning I was a bit nervous since a lot of people were watching us, but as the practice went on I started to relax more and ultimately I enjoyed it very much,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying in the interview.

This encounter made Alcaraz manifest winning Wimbledon one day. Remarkably, that day occurred 4 years later.

The Spaniard’s recent performances have showcased his ability to adapt and excel, much like Federer did throughout his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion recognises quality in a player and himself lauded Alcaraz last year in an interview for having a ‘great game’.

 “I think Carlos has done as well as he possibly could have so far. And he’s going to lose sometimes, but he’s doing fantastic. He’s got a great game and obviously an unbelievable future ahead of him.” said Federer on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

Roger Federer’s graciousness and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s confidence in his student have played a crucial role in Carlos Alcaraz’s journey. Now, the Spaniard has the chance to honour their faith by achieving the highest of victories on the grand stage of Wimbledon, setting a new benchmark for future generations.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

