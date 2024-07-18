‘You Can’t Do That!’: Sam Querrey Admits How Roger Federer Lives Rent-Free in His Head 9 Years After Wimbledon 2015 Trick Shot

Sept. 7, 2010; Flushing, NY, USA; Sam Querrey (USA) serves the ball on day nine of the 2010 US Open against Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI), not pictured, at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) in action during his match against Sam Querrey (USA) on day four of The Championships Wimbledon

Sam Querrey recently shared his lighthearted take on his memorable Wimbledon 2015 encounter against Roger Federer, via a video on Instagram. Querrey was quite witty in the video, showing his acting skills by pretending as if playing Federer at Wimbledon was a nightmare for him. He specifically showed the Swiss legend’s ‘between the legs’ trick shot that stunned him as well as fans in that second round match.

For Querrey, it was a surreal experience. So when he brought out Federer’s moment in the video, it gained more traction, which is how it went viral beyond Instagram.

Querrey has always been a good sport, acknowledging that he lived his dream, having played Federer at Wimbledon at least once in his lifetime. His attitude shows the respect and admiration many players have for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The video is also an example of how 9 years later, Querrey remains shocked at the way Federer played that day against him and especially, that trick shot. Back in 2015, after the match, the American admitted that he felt he had a chance to defeat the 8-time Wimbledon champion, who was considered to be past his prime.

From Press Conferences to Instagram Reels, Querrey Lauds Federer

Querrey admitted that it was never easy to remain focused against Federer, who had that aura about him on the tennis court. He opined that the fan in him sometimes wanted to go and give him a high-five of sorts over the net when he played like that, but he had to stop himself. That drew lot of laughter amongst journalists back then.

“Psychologically, how hard is it when you play Federer to keep going, just sort of try and remember where you are and not think, I’m playing this guy, you know, on Centre Court?” “It’s tough. I mean, he’s got that aura around him. You know, today he hit that shot between the legs. He hit some amazing passing shots, hit some half volleys. He hits shots that other guys don’t hit. “You know, you want to go over and give him a high five sometimes, but you can’t do that! (Laughter) “I mean, it is tricky. You know, that’s the first time I played him in seven or eight years. I haven’t been out there on the court with him too much. But, yeah, you want to beat him. But he’s fun to watch, too,” Querrey was quoted as saying.

Querrey’s recent social media post shows the profound impact of facing one of tennis’s greatest players of all-time. Although Federer went on to win in straight sets, it probably helped the American learn from his mistakes to produce a memorable win over Novak Djokovic two years later, in the third round of the same Grand Slam.